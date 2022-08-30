Munchausen by proxy mom found guilty plot to kidnap son from foster home with QAnon supporters

Cynthia Abcug, 50, was convicted of second-degree kidnapping after being charged with conspiring with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from foster care

The Parker, Colorado mother, who subjected her son to medical child abuse known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, was convicted of plotting to kidnap her 7-year-old with the help of QAnon supporters.

A Douglas County jury found Cynthia Lee Abcug, 53, guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse last week.

The child was removed from her home by child welfare authorities in 2019 after an investigation found she had put her son’s health at risk from Munchausen syndrome by Proxy following an investigation.

Munchausen syndrome is a mental illness in which a parent or caregiver makes a child sick or makes up symptoms to make the child look sick.

Abcug claimed her son suffered from seizures, heart problems and other ailments, despite multiple tests and medical examinations from doctors who had nothing to do with him.

Two doctors testified at the trial that the mother had made up his condition.

“While in the charge of the defendant, her child was described as having repeated seizures and spells where he would fall to the ground,” said Chief Deputy DA Gary Dawson.

She claimed he had a brain tumor and that he was dying. Each of those reported symptoms resolved when her son was removed from her care.”

Abcug’s daughter, who still lived with her, told police that her mother had become involved with a man named Ryan, who was “definitely part of QAnon.”

Her son was taken from their home in Parker, just outside Denver, by social workers in January last year and placed in foster care after Abcug was suspected of lying about his health problems.

Abcurg’s well-being reportedly went downhill after one of her two children was removed from her custody. She is pictured in a social media snap

Cynthia Abcug, 50, was arrested last Monday in Montana on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping

According to the arrest report, Abcug also became increasingly dependent on Ryan, who moved into the house.

He is said to be armed and sleeping on the couch to ward off potential intruders.

“Abcug’s daughter, then 16, and her adult son made the difficult but admirable decision to testify against their mother about what they had seen and heard about the conspiracy to kidnap their brother,” Dawson said.

The mother had become obsessed with conspiracy theories and was “spinning” after her other child was taken from the home, the girl told police.

Abcug stopped going to psychological counseling and refused to leave her home except to go to QAnon meetings or the local shooting range to practice target practice.

What is QAnon and who is Q? The QAnon theory states that a high-level insider known only as Q anonymously dropped cryptic clues or “breadcrumbs” on the message board 8chan. There, thousands of fans, known as anons, spend countless hours assembling the breadcrumbs. The theory holds that President Donald Trump is engaged in a covert battle with the forces of evil within the government and the Democratic Party, willing to open tens of thousands of classified charges at any time. An unusual feature of the theory is that special counsel Robert Mueller is secretly an ally of Trump and is using the Russia investigation as a cover to prepare sealed charges against the president’s enemies. The theory is often considered an offshoot of PizzaGate. Like that theory, the QAnon theory holds that high-level deep state and Democratic agents are involved in child sex trafficking.

Many QAnon adherents believe that messages and predictions of future events have been communicated to members through the online chat room 4Chan.

The mother of two denied making up her son’s medical condition, saying she knew nothing about the paranoid far-right network.

Abcug did confess to communicating online with members of the “Children’s Crusade” who she believed would help her legally be reunited with her son.

She admitted that her boyfriend had been ordered by the movement to kidnap her the same day her daughter reported her plot to the police.

QAnon is an elaborate conspiracy fiction largely distributed over the internet based on the unfounded belief that President Donald Trump is conducting a covert campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and against a gang run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

At trial, Abcug’s attorney Brian Hall argued that the daughter was unaware of the details of the plot and did not know where the boy was being held in foster care. Associated Press.

In December 2019, she was traced to Montana where she was arrested.

Prosecutors said that since the boy was removed from her care, he has not shown any signs of serious medical conditions.

‘Madam. Abcug’s son has been lawfully removed from her custody to protect him from imminent danger,” District Attorney John Kellner said.

She faces up to six years if convicted on October 6.