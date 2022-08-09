Mumsnet readers share the weirdest cost-saving tips they’ve heard that are a waste of time and money

People share the so-called “thrifty tips” that they think will cost more time and money.

In a thread on the UK parenting forum mumsnetpeople have suggested the hacks they got that actually don’t save any money at all.

The discussion arose after one person said they thought many of the tips they’d seen on the same website were actually counterproductive.

She wrote: “There has been discussion in other threads about some ‘frugal tips’ that don’t seem so sensible, such as rinsing the sauce from spaghetti hoops to reuse the cooked pasta (wastes sauce and calories), or boiling soap to make a shower gel (wasting electricity and soap – better just use the bar of soap).’

People have shared the so-called “thrifty tips” they’ve heard that are actually not that frugal at all, like growing your own vegetables

She then shared how she used curry powder to add extra flavor to her meals as a cheap alternative to buying many different ingredients and spices.

But after living on a budget in her younger years and having to eat oatmeal porridge for a week, she said the tip didn’t do her much good when she decided to “raise” her porridge with curry powder and an onion.

She wrote: ‘Don’t repeat my mistake!’

In response to her story, other people shared what they thought was a “false economy” and not worth the time they needed.

While energy bills are soaring in the UK, some people have adopted some of the bath-taking alternatives they’ve shared online.

One person argued that a shower rather than a bath “isn’t always more economical for water and boiler.”

They suggested that if you have a power shower and stand under it for 10 minutes, it will probably use a similar amount of water as a bath.

This person challenged the idea that a shower instead of a bath was more cost-effective

“Next time you’re in the shower, try plugging in and you’ll see,” they wrote.

Another challenged the idea that washing with a cloth by the sink instead of a hot shower would be cheaper when the utility bill rolls in.

They said, “I would think the money saved would be negligible when you weigh it against the extra hot washes for the washcloths.”

One person wondered why someone would boil soap to make shower gel after the original poster listed it as one of the suggestions she’d heard.

They wrote, ‘Why should anyone make shower gel when they have soap? Just use the soap?’

To save money around the holidays, many people choose to make their own gifts for their loved ones.

However, according to a poster, they didn’t reap the financial reward when they chose to do this on a Christmas.

They wrote: ‘I made chili jam for everyone for a year and while the jam was tasty, it was a huge faff and cost as much in ingredients and jars as I would have spent on presents.’

It seems that there are a few kitchen hacks that have left people short-changed because one person shared their cooking disaster on a budget.

They didn’t give much detail, but stated that their attempt at making a garlic bread quiche in the slow cooker was “bad.”

This person didn’t go into too much detail, but readers were able to determine that their attempt at making “slow cooker garlic bread quiche” didn’t work as expected

Another cooking suggestion that someone turned down was the idea of ​​cooking a chicken carcass to make your own chicken stock.

They claimed it was actually much cheaper in the long run to buy the stock jars at the grocery store — though many others said making your own stock was at the very least a good way to reduce food waste.

When counting the pennies, many people opt for budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl.

But one bargain hunter said this was a waste of time and money.

They wrote: ‘I honestly don’t think Sainsbury’s is/minimally more expensive than Aldi and the quality of the food is so much better/fresher/has longer dates.’

While some people look for bargains at the grocery store, others try to avoid the price altogether by growing their own fruits and vegetables.

However, one person pointed out that unless you have a decent yard, this cost-saving tip is more of a hobby.

“Maybe worth it for peppers, but not much else,” they wrote.