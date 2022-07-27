Mum’s harrowing kidnapping tale while pregnant on the Gold Coast that caused her baby to die

A Queensland mother, who was abducted while pregnant, said the nine-hour ordeal resulted in her premature baby dying.

Jorgia Forbes, 27, was forced into a car in April 2020, then kicked and beaten by two men and a woman during the kidnapping on the Gold Coast.

She was also held with a knife, dragged over fences and forced into another rideshare car as the trio accused her of stealing drugs.

At one point, she jumped out of a car before being chased and dragged back inside, while onlookers in the street called the police.

Jorgia Forbes (pictured) said she was ‘absolutely devastated’ by the punishment given to one of her attackers

“I remember begging for my life, the life of my unborn child… that I prayed that the police would find me before they killed me,” Ms Forbes told Southport court on Monday about her kidnapping.

“The people who did this showed no mercy … several times they wanted to kill me.”

She was initially taken to the Aloha Apartments in Surfers Paradise where one of her attackers, Bodie John Collins, had recently moved.

The trio then dragged her to another apartment, where the drugs they had accused of theft resurfaced.

Two of the kidnappers passed out, but Collins still held her captive.

She used cannabis given to her before she was released when police found her the next morning.

Her baby, Hope, was born prematurely not long after the event, but succumbed to a brain haemorrhage two months after birth.

Ms. Forbes said her unborn child was healthy leading up to the kidnapping but developed health problems shortly after.

Judge Jodie Wooldridge sentenced her third assailant, Collins, to three years in prison with parole from April 2 next year.

He has been in pre-trial detention for 114 days, but Ms. Forbes was furious about the sentence.

‘(It was) absolutely devastating…I’m lost for words,’ she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“How can someone do what he did to an innocent person like me, who is a mother of two…and get away with what he got away with and serve another nine months in prison.

‘I just can’t comprehend that. The legal system has a lot to answer for.

“It’s not good enough for me.”

Ms Forbes was taken to the Aloha Apartments in Surfers Paradise (pictured), where one of the kidnappers lived, and held against her will – before being forced to flee to another house

The other perpetrators Patutahora Hakaria and Grace Edmonds were sentenced last year to five years and three years in prison respectively.

On the day of her ordeal, she had previously met Collins to help him move before returning home.

He called her later and said he needed a boyfriend, so she left her house at 10:30 p.m. to meet with him before her ordeal began.

Ms. Forbes, who has an older daughter, has been on drugs ever since, but said she has now been clean for the past six weeks.