Mum’s ‘genius’ Kmart lolly bag hack goes viral

An Australian mum has shared a “brilliant” – and cheap – party bag hack for her children’s birthdays.

The anonymous mom took to Facebook with photos of her creations, explaining that she buys carrier bags from the kids’ craft section at Kmart, fills them with goodies, and then personalizes them using a Cricut machine.

“Party time means a visit to Kmart is required,” she wrote. ‘I buy 25 of the $3 tote bags from the children’s craft department and use them as party bags.’

She explained that she fills each case with lollipops, chips, chocolates, toys and cute stationery.

She then creates a personalized label for each case, which includes each child’s name, followed by ‘secret stashes’, etched into vinyl to go on the case.

The woman posted her clever idea to the ‘Kmart Hacks and Decor’ Facebook group.

Fellow mothers were stunned by the hack.

‘Really good idea! It can also be used again by every child, said one woman.

‘This is fantastic. I always think outside the box for lolly bags, said another.

‘That’s such a good idea. Well done, said one.

Other mums were obsessed with the vinyl stickers, calling it ‘a cut above the rest’.