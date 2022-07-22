Mummy of the Mysterious Lady may have had nose or throat cancer

Credit: M. Ozarek-Szilke, S. Szilke/Warsaw Mummy Project



A team of researchers from the Warsaw Mummy Project has on their webpage that a mummy in their collection who has come to be known as the Mysterious Lady may have had nasopharyngeal cancer. The mummy, which made headlines last year when researchers discovered she was pregnant at the time of her death, was found sometime in the early 1800s in Thebes (now called Luxor) in Egypt and was subsequently donated to the University of Warsaw in 1826. The sarcophagus containing the mummy was only recently opened for study.

One of the first things the team’s researchers noticed when they opened the sarcophagus was that the mummy was a woman — all the signs on the outside of the coffin had indicated a male priest was inside. More research showed that the mummy is from the first century BCE and that she was also pregnant at the time of her death (the first mummy ever found in such a condition), although that finding has been questioned by others in the field. drawn. In this new effort, the researchers focused on the mummy’s head.

By taking X-rays and CT scans of the head and using them to create 3-D representations of the skull, the researchers found what they describe as possible evidence of nasopharyngeal cancer — a type of cancer that arises in the back of the nose and neck. in the throat. They also found what they describe as a hole behind the left eye, possibly evidence of a metastatic tumor. They further suggest that if the woman had a neoplastic disease, it could have resulted in her death.

The researchers acknowledge that much more work needs to be done to confirm that the Mysterious Lady had cancer and may have died from it. They note that nasopharyngeal cancers are much more common in people from East Asia and Africa. They also suggest that further study of the mummy could lead to new insights into how cancer develops, because unlike humans today, the Mysterious Lady was never exposed to many of the toxins in our modern environment.













