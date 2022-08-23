Mum wows with a handmade dollhouse filled with DIY furniture and items from Kmart

<!–

A creative Australian mom has created an incredible four-story dollhouse with eight rooms that at first glance appear to be part of a real house.

The talented craftsman made the playhouse for her daughter’s 10th birthday and made all the furniture by hand.

She shared her handy work with the popular Facebook group Kmart Home Decor and & Hacks wow thousands.

Made this dollhouse for our daughter’s 10th birthday. Used some Kmart items. 99 percent handmade. She said she doesn’t want it in pink,” she wrote.

The super cute house is almost six feet high and five feet wide and is lit up with a series of string lights that run through each level.

The small living room has a lit fireplace that looks like it was made of bricks, IKEA-esque furniture and an adjoining study.

There is a stylish teal kitchen with Smeg and Samsung mini appliances, gold drawer and cabinet handles and a walk-in wardrobe

On the main level there is another adorable bedroom with a boho style bed, makeup station and walk-in closet with plenty of room for the residents’ doll clothes, shoes and handbag collection.

There’s a stylish teal kitchen with Smeg and Samsung mini appliances, gold drawer and cabinet handles and a walk-in closet with so much storage space that many wish they had the same in their homes.

Another level houses an enviable bedroom with fluffy carpet and an ultra-trendy bathroom equipped with a mini-bath, sink, shower and washing machine.

The photos of the pint-sized toad’s wily mother drew nearly 3,000 ‘likes’ on the Facebook group and hundreds of impressed comments.

“I’m 28 and I would play with this 100 percent! Someone ‘Honey, I’ve shrunk the kids’ so I can move in please. What a wonderful mother you are – all the effort and time you put into this for your daughter is so heartwarming, it made me nervous,” said one woman.

‘It’s absolutely fantastic. Best dollhouse I’ve ever seen – love the shoe collection!” commented another.

“This must have taken so much time and love. Bravo, it looks great and your daughter will love it. Heck, I want to play with it!’ laughed a third.