Mom at her end after her little artist decorated his bedding

An exhausted mum has asked for advice after her space-obsessed son decided to decorate his pillowcases with his own version of the solar system.

The mother explained that he had found her old calligraphy pens and decided to put them to use by decorating his bedding.

‘They are not washable markers, any ideas on how to wash?’ she asked along with a picture of her young artist’s work.

A mother has wondered how to clean her son’s pillowcases after he decorated them with her non-washable markers

The post quickly went viral with hundreds of mothers commenting, most complimenting the youngster’s artistic talent.

“Folex would do the trick, but honestly, you should just keep them,” one woman said.

‘These are super cute. I think you should keep them unless they really bother you,” said another.

‘I wanted to brag about such an amazing artist! And it is not easy to draw on cloth material. I love it, said another mother.

“This is the cutest thing — but only because it didn’t happen to me,” said another mom.

While another suggested she keep them safe and give them to them ‘on his wedding day’.

“Or keep them when he moves out – what a lovely gift,” said another.

“I wanted to hit them,” said another.

While other mothers suggested that she should take the time to explain that there are more appropriate surfaces for creative expression.

‘Buy new ones if it bothers you. I would definitely have a talk about not doing it, but I love it here, one said.

The most common ‘fix’ seemed to be buying new pillow covers.

“I’d cut your losses, they’re so cheap at Target,” one woman said.

“The cleaning chemicals are probably more expensive than new cases, just throw them away,” said another.

The image spreads over two separate pillowcases with the sun on one and the planets on the other.

Every planet has a broad grin just like the sun.