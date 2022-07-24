Mum who suffered debilitating psychosis after the birth of her daughter

Two weeks after the birth of her first child, Jessica, Linda Wese was admitted to a psychiatric hospital – where she was heavily sedated

Two weeks after the birth of her first child, Linda Wese sat in a sunny spot at a breakfast table opposite a drugged mental patient – wondering where it all went wrong.

Known for her robust and bubbly personality, the 27-year-old Canberra primary school teacher was a deeply numb shell of her former self after being overwhelmed by postpartum depression.

She watched as the man opposite her drooled into his bowl of cornflakes, eyes glazed, as he balanced cornflakes on the end of a spoon.

Linda had ended up in the facility after a psychotic episode at home that continued when her husband took her to the mother and baby ward.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Linda said she had stood in the hallway of the hospital where she had given birth two weeks earlier and declared that she was the new Messiah.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the mother, pictured with her two daughters Jessica, center, and Alisha, right, shared her journey with postpartum depression

“I announced to my husband that I was here to save the world and also to bear another child, a little boy named Jordan,” she said.

Her husband was ordered to take her down to the psychiatric ward where her delusions persisted.

“In the psychiatrist’s office, I told her how I had managed to save my husband from death in his sleep, among other diatribes and ravings,” Linda said.

Within minutes she was held by nurses, who sedated her in an attempt to stop the psychosis.

Linda spent the next nine months in and out of the hospital with her daughter Jessica, where she learned how to bond with the little girl and find herself again.

Linda had another daughter – after discovering a hormone treatment that could help if she became unwell again (pictured together)

Linda detailed her ordeal with postpartum depression and psychosis in her book “It Can Happen to Anyone,” which explains how she went from excited and ready for a baby to the depths of mental illness and back again.

Linda said she never suffered from mental illness before giving birth to Jessica, and she hasn’t struggled since she recovered from her breakdown.

In the three decades since her psychotic episode, Linda, now 61, has not met another woman who has experienced the same level of postpartum depression, although hundreds of new mothers suffer from the illness each year.

It would take nine long months for the mother to be off the mind-numbing drugs and be able to bond with her baby

What is Postnatal Psychosis? Postpartum psychosis affects one in 1,000 mothers in the weeks following delivery and is considered a medical emergency. Psychosis essentially means a loss of reality. It usually comes on very quickly and spectacularly within the first few weeks after delivery, but the onset can be within hours of delivery. It can be really scary, especially if you’ve never had it before, as you find it hard to differentiate between reality and the illness that’s fooling your brain. Things that are thought to contribute to postpartum psychosis include: – A genetic predisposition (there is an increased risk in women with a family history of postpartum psychosis or bipolar disorder) – Severe sleep deprivation that can occur in the first short time after a baby is born – The rapid hormonal changes around birth – Physical stress during childbirth – especially if there are other medical problems.

“It occurs in one in a thousand births,” Linda said.

‘Where are they all? In Australia, 292,000 babies were born last year – that’s 292 mothers who went through this,” she said.

Linda said there were red flags hinting that she couldn’t handle her new role as a mom.

Struggling to bond with Jessica early on, she was exhausted from childbirth and devastated by the fact that her bulletproof birth plan had been ignored by doctors.

To add to her poor start as a mother, Linda found herself unable to feed Jessica properly, resulting in a very hungry, constantly upset newborn.

She was given conflicting advice from the nursing staff – and after 11 days of battling a baby that wouldn’t latch and an aggressive electric pump, Linda developed an infection in her chest.

Linda (pictured on her wedding day) said there were red flags hinting she couldn’t handle her new role as a mom

The new mom had had a brief ‘day of happiness’ after her baby was born – days before she went into full-blown psychosis

The infection landed her back in the hospital, where nurses said Linda Jessica was “overstimulated.”

Linda decided to bottle-feed Jessica and the baby happily took over. The family was even able to get some fun photos together that Linda had avoided due to exhaustion.

But the peace was short-lived and within a few days the new mother began to experience psychotic symptoms leading up to the major episode in the hospital.

Not only had Linda lost the fairy tale of motherhood she had dreamed of for so long, she also said she felt her needs were largely ignored by the medical staff.

“When I was in labour, my midwife was more interested in talking to everyone about the bridge game he had to leave than me,” she said.

“I wanted to give birth on all fours, but was forced onto my back, my feet in stirrups.

“They just wouldn’t listen.”

Linda’s daughters Jessica and Alisha are seen as little girls. Jessica, now a thriving PR director, said she cried when she read her mother’s book, despite knowing about her struggles from an early age.

She struggled to find the energy to rebuild herself, but once she did, she used her anger to not be heard to fuel her.

Linda learned about postpartum depression and found that women who experience psychosis after childbirth have a 50 percent chance of going through it again. She also became aware of how hormonal treatments can help new mothers avoid psychosis.

After nine months of treatment, Linda was ready to hug Jessica, she felt like she had found her rhythm again and was happy.

18 months later she decided to try for a second baby. Her husband was delighted and confident that everything would go smoothly this time, but Linda’s family was concerned.

Linda’s mother, who had been doing housework when she was ill, supported her daughter but was still concerned.

Her anxiety increased when Linda revealed she was going to give birth at home.

The mother said she hated being photographed with her newborn baby because she felt she was a shadow of her former self

“It was the best thing I ever did,” Linda said of the decision to have a second child.

“I had faith in my maternity nurse, Emma, ​​and she supported me throughout the process. She was my advocate.

“After I had Jessica, I just wanted to be heard, and no one listened. Emma gave me confidence that this wouldn’t happen again.’

Linda now shares a strong bond with both of her daughters.

She is grateful to her mother and her now ex-husband for dropping everything to help her through what was the most powerful and confronting experience of her life.

Jessica, now a thriving PR director, said she cried when she read her mother’s book, despite knowing about her struggles from an early age.

Above all, Linda hopes that women experiencing postpartum depression, especially those who develop psychosis, will speak out about their travels and help end the stigma.

You can buy a copy of Linda’s book at Amazon.