Mum-of-two shares the top five rules her children's partners will have to follow

No overnight stays are allowed for six months and they must buy her a birthday present

In a TikTok video, she described her expectations for future boyfriends

Kat Zoe Clark’s children are 19 and 11, and the oldest has started dating

An Australian mother shared her list of dating rules set for her two daughters

A mother-of-two has listed the five dating rules she has put in place for her two daughters – including no sleepovers unless they have been ‘seriously dating’ for six months.

Kat Zoe Clark, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, posted a video on TikTok detailing her expectations after her eldest, 19-year-old Latisha, started dating.

“My daughter is dating right now and a lot of people have asked me what are your dating rules for your kids,” the 36-year-old said in the clip.

Kat had her first child at the age of 17 and also has a daughter, Déjà, aged 11.

Kat Zoe Clark, from Gold Coast, Australia, (pictured, centre) has shared what she expects from her daughter’s future boyfriends when they start dating

Firstly, Kat wished future partners ‘good luck’ and claimed her daughters were ‘delicate’.

She explained that she has high expectations for her daughter’s future boyfriend when it comes to birthdays.

“My daughter (Latisha) and I share a birthday and her last boyfriend used to give me a present too – so not only are my daughter’s expectations high, but so are mine,” she said.

Kat seemed pretty strict when it came to the third rule about sleepovers and meeting the boyfriend in person for the first time.

“No sleepovers unless you’ve been dating seriously for six months, just like I don’t even want to meet you face to face. Sorry,” she said.

The fourth expectation is not necessarily a ‘rule’, but more of a general hope that the boyfriend’s family will be fun to be with.

Kat said: ‘Your parents better be funny because if this relationship goes anywhere I want my Christmases to be funny okay I don’t want a Karen telling me what to do.’

Kat’s five dating ‘rules’ for her daughter 1. ‘Good luck’ – Kat wished future partners ‘good luck’ and claimed her daughters are ‘sarty’ 2. Expectations – Kat and her eldest daughter Latisha, 19, have the same birthday and expect Latisha’s future boyfriend to buy them both a present 3. Accommodation – her daughter can’t get a boyfriend unless they’ve been ‘seriously dating’ for at least six months 4. Family – Kat hopes her daughter’s future partner doesn’t have a ‘boring’ family and said they ‘better be fun’ 5. Money – Kat expects her daughter’s date to foot the bill on the first date

Hundreds of TikTok users agreed with the first four rules, but the final expectation divided opinion online.

“Finally, never invite my daughter out to dinner and expect her to pay for her meal,” Kat said.

Many disagreed with the ‘old school’ expectation that men should pay for the meals on the first date.

‘Agree with everyone expecting the latter. It’s powerful for a woman to pay for ourselves and partners,” one person commented, another added: “Everyone wants equality until it’s time to pay the bill.”

The short video has surpassed more than 3.4 million views in just three days, and the majority of comments were positive.

‘I love this so much,’ one person wrote, another added: ‘You are literally the best mum.’