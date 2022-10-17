Mum-of-two despairs over having to end her almost five-year breastfeeding journey

<!–

A mum-of-two has despaired over her two-year-old daughter’s desire to “wean herself” from breastfeeding after the pair shared many years of the daily practice together.

Ex Australia’s Next Top Model star Rebecca Burrow shares six-year-old Arabella Rose and two-year-old Robbie Lou with her surfing champion husband Taj.

And despite admitting a nurse once told her she wouldn’t be able to breastfeed, the happy mum, who lives in Perth, Western Australia, took to Instagram on October 15 to talk about her youngest daughter’s choice to wean before her third birthday.

“I had a nurse tell me I couldn’t do it, look at us now,” she said.

‘So many emotions and such a big change in hormones. The first time I weaned I remember actually losing my balls. I didn’t want Bella to touch me or be near me and I felt like I couldn’t mother anymore.

‘What I didn’t realize was the hormonal shift I was having. The extra hits of oxytocin that I got through feeding were gone, my body was going through changes and so was my mind.

‘After two years of feeding and being told that I wasn’t doing it right, but that I was hanging on and doing just fine, just the way we wanted, it suddenly felt like how I was parenting.

‘I wasn’t an instant pain healer through feeding, I wasn’t a warm morning hug with her first bite of nourishment of the day, I couldn’t give her my body’s incredible medicine when she was sick.

But she grew and we grew together. I was still a hug when she got hurt, I was still there for a morning cuddle, and we found other ways to help when the sick bugs came to play.

‘The love wasn’t lost, I found new ways to get oxytocin hits. The two days of darkness were terrible. I was crying, I was furious, my head was a mess and I didn’t understand why. Now I do. I hope every mom who is weaning for the first time reads this and learns something. Being aware of the hormonal shift can make such a change.’

Rebecca explained that ‘this time’ she was better prepared with Robbie to notice the signs of hormone imbalance and could tailor her responses accordingly

Rebecca explained that ‘this time’ she was better prepared with Robbie to notice the signs of hormone imbalance and could tailor her responses accordingly.

“This time I feel a little more educated, but it’s still sad. The end of a chapter. No more babies to breastfeed,” she said.

‘I am proud of my body and my one super breast for officially lasting over four and a half years. What a little weapon.’

Many of Rebecca’s supporters sympathized with her sadness and said they were also sad to end the special bonding activity with their children

Many of Rebecca’s followers sympathized with her sadness and said they were also sad to end the special bonding activity with their children.

‘What an incredible gift you and your body have given your babies. I hope you honor yourself in this momentous phase through forms of self-care like acupuncture and nutritious meals,” one friend wrote.

‘Beautiful words dear. I’m waiting for the hormone hit when this last babe weans off, said another.