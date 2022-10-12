Mum-of-two Abbey Ginns pens emotional open letter to her husband Bryce killed in hit-and-run tragedy

It’s been a month since Abbey Ginns lost her partner and father-of-two Bryce Williams to a tragic accident.

The young mother, 30, was left a widow when the 33-year-old father was allegedly hit and killed by a driver along the Nanango Brooklands Road in Nanango, near the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on September 6.

On Tuesday, Ms Ginns took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update on how she is feeling in the wake of the tragedy after the community rallied and raised more than $350,000 for the family following Bryce’s death.

‘Every single day without you gets harder. I pray for the day to hurry up and end and in the same breath I feel panicked that I’m getting further away from you,’ she wrote.

On Tuesday, Mrs Ginns (bottom left and Bryce top left) took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update on how she is feeling in the wake of the tragedy, after the community rallied for the family

Abbey (left) and Bryce (right) met through Ms Ginns’ brother Ryan, who is a long-time friend of Bryce’s

Bryce was jogging along the road when he was allegedly struck by a passing vehicle at about 6:30 p.m.

‘My mind is constantly sorting through the memories every second of the day, I’m completely consumed by it.

‘The feeling of you, your smell, seeing you walk past me, hearing your voice, your dry one liners, making the kids and I crack up, your love, and most of all the in-between mundane moments of nothingness, of you just being here with me, together, how we should be.

‘I could go on for hours, but I guess I have the rest of my life to do it.’

Ms Ginns is a social media influencer who co-founded furniture company Huski Studios with Bryce in 2018

The family had only just added another baby to their growing brood

She ended her letter: ‘Our love is endless and I know you feel the same. My most favorite person to exist. Two people, one heart’.

Ms Ginns is a social media influencer who co-founded furniture company Huski Studios with Bryce in 2018.

She is also the sister of TV star Ryan Ginns, who won Big Brother in 2014.

Mrs Ginns and her partner had only just returned from a family holiday in Vietnam when he was killed.

“Your heart is in mine, Woodis and Rome are endless,” Ms. Ginn wrote at the time.

‘I have no more words, only tears. You are mine forever, you are my home. I love you.’

The death sparked an outpouring of grief from the community and prompted a GoFundMe page to be set up to help the family cope.

Mrs Ginns and her partner had only just returned from a family holiday in Vietnam when the father-of-two was killed

“Everyone who knows Bryce, whether really well or not, has felt his loss tremendously,” wrote organizer Samantha Servodio

“Everyone who knows Bryce, whether really well or not, has felt his loss tremendously,” wrote organizer Samantha Servodio.

‘He was the funniest man we all knew, the best dad and an endlessly loving partner.

‘His heart was huge and completely full, always holding his friends and family, but most of all the three loves of his life, Abbey, Woodi and Rom.’

Sir. Williams was described as a hard worker who went above and beyond for his partner and two children.

“If we can all carry a little bit of grief for Abbey, Woodi and Rom, we hope their burden will feel lighter and they can begin to heal in some way,” Ms Servodio wrote.

“Brycey will be so sadly missed every day by so many people.”