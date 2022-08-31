Mum-to-be devastated by party planner’s baby shower set up she paid $1,500 for

The result was a less than satisfactory setup with a much smaller balloon design

But unfortunately some speed bumps saw the $1500 deposit lost

She hired an event planner to put together the shower of her dreams

An Australian mother-to-be has called an event planner for failing to recreate the design of the baby shower she paid $1,500 for and instead came up with something akin to “balloons from Kmart.”

The woman, who shared her rant on Facebook, said it was extremely inappropriate for her to complain, but she didn’t want other people to make the same mistake.

“I decided to hire this event company through a friend in February 2022 for my baby shower that was due to take place on July 31,” she wrote.

“All I wanted was a background and smoke rifle quoted for $1,280. The owner asked for a full payment which I obliged.

“A few months went by and they asked for an extra $300 as a down payment for the props. They promised I would get the money back if there was no damage to the props.

“I was a little apprehensive because it wasn’t on the bill as part of their condition or even mentioned by the owner, but I ended up sending it to them a month before my baby shower.”

EXPECTATION: The woman, who shared her rant on Facebook, said it was extremely inappropriate for her to complain, but she didn’t want other people to invest time and money in the company she bought for the job

On the day of her baby shower, the event business owner claimed that other salespeople had her background, but that she had a backup “that was the sad-looking balloon that turned the corner.”

The mother-to-be said the last-minute change was unprofessional and disorganized, but “let it slide” on her big day.

“They then told me that if they don’t arrive by 12.30-13.00 they’ll just tell the other salesperson to go home because there’s no point because my baby shower ends at 2:30 PM. At that point I was already stressed and had to add this incident on top of my load,” she wrote.

“When they were about to leave, they promised they would email the other seller to give me a full refund, which I couldn’t understand why I paid them directly and had no contact or business with the supplier.

“A few days passed and I decided to go after them about the refund. They said they emailed them and were moving, which had nothing to do with our business transaction, but I decided to let it go and hoped they would get through it.”

REALITY: The outcome was much smaller and less elaborate than the party planner had promised

But a few days later, the pregnant mom still hadn’t received any updates from the party planner, so she messaged her again.

The planner said she could take the money from the refund to her home, but the mother-to-be was not comfortable disclosing her address and wanted a bank transfer because the transaction had happened in the first place.

‘I got no answer. Throughout the process of my attempt to get the money back, they just came up with more ridiculous excuses as to why they couldn’t give me a refund for something I didn’t receive,” she said.

“Today I found out they’ve done this to other ladies and ripped off thousands of dollars from them.”

Many of her friends pointed out how different what she wanted – and what she got – was.

‘Wow, what you have and what you wanted are two completely different setups! So sad, they should be ashamed of themselves,” said one person.

You can get 10 times better decorations for that money! What a horrible thing to do to someone who is expecting,’ said another.

A third added: ‘No shame! So about these scammers taking advantage of people. Biggest joke of a set up for the price paid?’

“I saw exactly those balloons at Kmart,” added another.