The mum-of-three says she will breastfeed her son until he is NINE if that’s what the boy wants

A mother who has breastfed continuously for almost a decade is determined she will continue to feed her third child until he decides to stop – even if he is nine years old.

Temeaka Tate has battled online trolls and had photos of her breastfeeding her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter reported to Facebook, but isn’t bothered by what other people think.

“I was proud that I had gone from not being able to breastfeed to exclusively breastfeeding, so I took a lot of pictures,” Tate told Daily Mail Australia of breastfed daughter Bianca.

‘They were all reported as child abuse.’

The 34-year-old laughed off suggestions she had pushed Bianca to continue breastfeeding after she turned four.

“It’s not their bodies or relationships to comment on,” Tate said of those who questioned her breastfeeding. ‘No one was forced.

‘I ask people if they’ve ever tried to get a young child to do what they don’t want to do. I can’t force a child to eat.’

Ms Tate, from the New South Wales town of Howlong on the Victorian border, said her breastfeeding journey got off to a rough start when her first-born, Stuart, was tongue-tied and she exclusively pumped for six months.

‘I was told I wouldn’t be able to pump for that long and I said, “Take care of me”. For the first four to six months it was every two hours.

‘I knew it was the best for him. He was milk and soy intolerant and wouldn’t drink any of the formulas that were safe.’

One of Mrs Tate’s goals was to tandem feed, but when she became pregnant with her second child Bianca 15 months later, her milk sadly dried up.

Bianca, now seven, ate right through her mother’s third pregnancy until the night before her little brother Linton was born.

“I was so desperate to eat with her,” she said.

‘The night I was in labor I made sure she had a breastfeed before she went to bed. I said, “I think your little brother will be here tomorrow”.

‘The day he was born I asked if she still wanted milk and she said, “No, it’s his milk now mum”. I was devastated but it was her decision.’

Mrs Tate said she intended to ‘navigate’ what it would look like if Bianca still wanted breast milk when she reached school age.

“If she wanted to keep going while she was in school, it should have been before and after,” she said.

‘She didn’t go to friendly; she was the longest fed child in the playgroup.’

Tate said she wasn’t bothered by feeding her children in public. “I’m not shy about eating, I’ll just plow anywhere,” she said.

She also hoped that breastfeeding in front of Stuart’s nine-year-old friends – none of whom had seen a baby breastfeed before – would help them understand that it was natural.

“One boy asked if he could give Linton a bottle and I said, ‘We don’t use a bottle,’ so I had to explain breastfeeding to someone else’s son,” Tate said.

Although she didn’t achieve her dream of tandem feeding, Mrs Tate was proud to say she had been breastfeeding continuously now for nine years and during that time donated milk to nine other babies.

She said she would continue to nurse the two-and-a-half-year-old Linton as long as he wanted, even if it was until he was nine, as a child of his aunt.

Mrs Tate said any suggestion Bianca was harmed by the prolonged breastfeeding was ludicrous.

“Bianca is fiercely independent and as well adjusted as her peers,” she said. ‘She will say to her friends: “I had breast milk until I was four”.’

Breastfeeding and parenting expert Pinky McKay said Australians only thought of babies who were breastfed, but internationally the average age of weaning was between two and seven years.

“Prolonged breastfeeding may be more unusual in our culture, rather than unnatural,” McKay said.

“Just because we’re not used to a child at that age breastfeeding doesn’t mean it’s strange. It’s a two-way relationship, and you have to let the child decide.

‘When women breastfeed for a long time, people think the baby is meeting the mother’s needs, but there’s no way you can make a baby breastfeed beyond their needs.’

Ms McKay said the benefits of extended breastfeeding were numerous.

“There’s no expiration date on the nutrients, and it’s a really great calming tool,” she said. ‘It provides hormones and oxytocin that can help regulate the young child when it is sad or hurt.

‘It’s like a superpower.’