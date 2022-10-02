Mom Tahlia Brown gets hit with guilt when her baby Totty drowns in spa with GoFundMe for his funeral

<!–

A mother whose 17-month-old girl drowned in an inflatable spa is wracked with guilt she was not at home when her child tragically died.

Tahlia Brown was working when her daughter Totty drowned in an inflated hot tub at her family home in Gracemere, north Queensland, on September 19.

Her partner Cecil Murphy, brother and two other children were at home at the time one of the six-year-old siblings discovered the body.

Totty was rushed to the local police station where officers performed CPR before she was taken to Brisbane Children’s Hospital.

She was put into an induced coma and died the following day in her mother’s arms.

Family friend Alyce Pocock said Ms Brown was overcome with guilt and personally blamed herself for the tragedy because she was out of the house at the time.

“But I’ve told her it’s ridiculous, she was at work looking after her family,” she said Courier mail.

‘There was no crying or screaming… she [Totty] just got up on a chair and into the spa before he drowned.’

Mrs Pocock said she had never seen Mrs Brown ‘more heartbroken’ about her baby girl – the latest family member to die after she lost her father, stepfather and grandfather as a child.

Totty had only just begun to learn to speak and knew phrases such as ‘mommy’, ‘daddy’ and ‘puppy’.

Mrs Pocock described Totty as sweet and said she was never shy and always happy to meet new people.

“No parent should live to see their own child die … the pain is indescribable,” she said.

Mrs. Pocock started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the funeral and send the little girl off who deserves it.

“Leah & Cecil and their entire family have suffered the most unimaginable, unimaginable, unnatural, unjust and tragic losses anyone can,” she wrote.

‘Baby Totty Girl, the shining light of Leah and Cecil’s life, she was truly the happiest, sweetest, most loving baby girl to ever come into our lives.’

‘I am here to ask you all to help Leah & Cecil in the darkest days of their lives, find some peace and comfort in being able to send our sweet little girl off in a way she deserves. A send off fit for a princess!’

Ms Brown responded to the GoFundMe in a post on September 27, thanking everyone who had donated.

‘Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Both Cecil and I are so grateful for every single donation for our sweet baby Totty girl,’ she wrote.

The police will prepare a report for the coroner.