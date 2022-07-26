Mum spots heartbreaking message written by a child in their local park

A mother has shared a heartbreaking post scribbled on a bench in her local park that shows an anonymous child who confessed to being bullied.

Emma-Jane posted a photo to Facebook group Family Lowdown Tips & Tricks of a park bench in Gosport, Hampshire in the UK, with a message from a child named Chloe scribbled on it.

The note said the little girl was “bullied every day” and was “afraid to go to school.”

A mother has shared a heartbreaking post scribbled on a bench in her local park that shows an anonymous child who confessed to being bullied.

Hundreds of mothers replied and shared their condolences for the little girl, and many revealed that their children were also being bullied.

“So basically my biggest problem is that I get bullied every day,” the note read.

“And sometimes I’m afraid to come to school and walk home.

‘Bullying must stop!’

Hundreds of moms were quick to comment and explain their grief at that post.

“That’s heartbreaking, the world is hard enough without it. I wrote something underneath to encourage them to seek support and let them know they are not alone,” said one.

Hundreds of mothers replied and shared their condolences for the little girl, and many revealed that their children were also being bullied.

“My daughter absolutely hates school because of mean kids…makes me so sad,” added another.

“I remember feeling that way at one stage in high school. My heart goes out to them. Hopefully it will end soon and they can enjoy life again,” wrote another.

Another explained that her daughter couldn’t even play in her yard because she was “bullied so much,” while another urged the other mothers to “please talk to a teacher.”

Another explained that her daughter couldn’t even play in her yard because she was “bullied so much,” while another urged the other mothers to “please talk to a teacher.”

‘This makes me sad. If anyone needs help walking home from school, I’ll be happy to help,” said one.

“I blame parents for bullying. I would never let my kids be one of them,” wrote another.

‘This breaks my heart. I was once seen writing and it contained the child’s phone number, so I grabbed my hand sanitizer and a tissue and rubbed it off. Bullying is NOT OK.

‘My daughter has been and continues to be bullied for being gay. She had death threats, chased at school, beaten at school, it’s absolutely disgusting!