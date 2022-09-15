Mum speaks of moment son was warmly hugged by Sophie as she greeted royal mourners in Manchester

The mother of a young royal fan, who was warmly embraced by Sophie when she greeted mourners in Manchester today, spoke of how the Queen was “like a grandmother” to him.

The Countess of Wessex was in town with her husband Prince Edward to view the tributes left for the late monarch and speak to benefactors.

Sophie then saw young Josh, wearing a Union Jack cap and holding a teddy bear, and accepted the bouquet of flowers he offered.

When he asked for a hug, she gave him a warm hug, not once, but twice, before leaving Sint-Annaplein.

Josh’s mother, Sue, told Sky News about the moment they met: “She just said ‘nice to meet you, do you want me to take your flowers?'” Then Josh said ‘can I have a hug?’ .

“They hugged and then he asked for a photo. The bouquet is signed by Josh, but it also has my name on it.’

When asked what the moment felt like, Josh – who is nonverbal – replied, “Happy.”

Referring to the Queen, his mother added: ‘She’s like a grandmother, isn’t she, she’s always been there. We’re going to tell babysitter and aunt Paula [about the experience of meeting Sophie].

Senior royals fanned out across the UK today to join a nation mourning their late queen.

While King Charles III was enjoying a well-deserved rest at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, the rest of his family took over the mantle.

In Sandringham, the Princess of Wales told a benefactor she would burst into tears if she read too many condolence cards as she and William met crowds.

Fran Morgan, 62, spoke to Kate as she and William surveyed the sea of ​​flowers outside Sandringham. Ms. Morgan recalled their conservation and said, “She said she couldn’t believe how many cards and flowers there were. But she also said, “I can’t read them all or I would cry.”

William also heard a mourner say he was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support.

One visitor who missed the entire visit was three-month-old Eddie Shakespeare who fell asleep just as the royal couple arrived.

His mother Maisie, 27, from Cambridgeshire, said: ‘I wanted to wake him up and show him to Kate, but I didn’t have the heart.

“She thanked me for coming and said all the sympathy meant a lot to her and William. I’m glad I came, but as for Eddie, I’ll just have to tell him when he’s older!’

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, visited Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organizations to which the Queen was patroness.

Photos showed her chatting with people outside before reading messages left on colorful bouquets.