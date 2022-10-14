Mum slammed for excluding one child at her daughter's birthday party

The bully’s mother called Payton’s mother and insisted her daughter be invited

Her daughter Payton preferred not to bring the bully to the event

The 28-year-old sent out 20 invitations to the entire class

A mother has faced backlash from another parent after inviting the entire class to her daughter’s birthday party, except for the student who bullied her.

The 28-year-old mother said her daughter Payton was excited about her seventh birthday next month and that 20 children were invited.

‘The student we did not invite has bullied her several times (we have had meetings with the school and the parents). Obviously Payton doesn’t want this boy at her party,” the mom wrote.

The bully’s mother then contacted Payton’s mother in an attempt to score an invite.

‘The other girl’s mum called me to talk about it and said how her daughter is now crying, she was the only boy not invited and everyone at school is talking about the party. (Payton’s parties are known by her classmates to be very excessive),’ the mother wrote.

‘I explained that her daughter is not nice to my daughter and that is why she was not invited (the mother knows).

‘The mother said I am teaching my child to be a “bully” and use her wealth to make friends. I disagreed.’

Payton’s mother did not want to agree that the bully could attend the party.

“The mother then asked if she had her daughter excused and wrote Payton a letter we could reconsider,” she said.

‘I told her we wouldn’t and it’s become a big deal every time I see the mum.’

After sharing the situation with thousands on Reddit, she asked ‘am I crunchy?’, and the majority were on her side.

“Your daughter has every right to feel comfortable at her party,” one person commented.

“You’re teaching your daughter to draw boundaries when someone is mean, and you’re teaching her daughter that actions have consequences,” said another.

A third added: ‘Her kid has been bullying yours so of course Payton doesn’t want her there. This is a good time for the mother of bullies to teach them that actions have consequences.’

Another said: ‘A forced apology is not helpful in any situation. The other mother must move on’.