Mum slammed as a ‘Karen’ for shaming non-alcoholic bottle shop

But people said it's alcohol free – so they don't know why she was so upset

The woman claimed her 15-year-old daughter had been given samples

A mother has been called ‘Karen’ for shaming a non-alcoholic bottle shop for allowing her 15-year-old daughter access to samples.

The Australian mom feared the alcohol-free versions of wine, beer and spirits her teen had access to would make her crave the stronger stuff — but she was outnumbered in her opinion.

“I love that there’s a non-alcoholic bottle shop,” she began.

“(But) I don’t think it’s good that kids can buy beer and champagne there, even if it’s non-alcoholic,” she said.

The post, which has since been deleted, caused an uproar with dozens of people calling the mother a ‘Karen’.

“It’s not an alcoholic, it doesn’t have to be 18,” one woman said.

“My 15-year-old son likes ginger beer, does that mean he will become an alcoholic?” asked another.

“I have no problem with this, Karen,” a third added. “It’s better than drinking, which many at that age do illegally… and regularly.”

Others said she shouldn’t criticize small businesses online — especially those who had done nothing wrong and were legally within their right to have businesses of any age up their sleeve.

‘I’m pretty sure Woolworths and Coles sell non-alcoholic beer and champagne. In a standard aisle, it is accessible for any age and no alcohol,” added another.

But some agreed with the mother, saying that while it’s not a legal necessity, both Woolworths and Dan Murphy’s are monitoring purchases of non-alcoholic drinks.

“In my experience, while it’s sold in the same aisle as soda, if you go through a self-service checkout, it has to be approved by a clerk,” said one woman.

She added that when she buys the non-alcoholic wine from the supermarket online, there is an 18+ pop-up.

Some refused to take sides, saying it’s a “house rules” situation.

Non-alcoholic distilleries serving upscale cocktails have also become increasingly popular as many people want to ditch alcohol

Is it legal to serve non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits to children under 18? It’s not against the law, but some retailers have their own rules about this and refuse to sell to minors. However, each state has different rules. NEW SOUTH WALES It is recognized that current legislation may create barriers to the sale of products such as non-alcoholic beer in non-licensed premises. As such, Booze & Gaming NSW will take a flexible, risk-based approach to enforcing liquor laws surrounding the sale and supply of these products. It is unlikely that any regulatory action will be taken regarding their promotion and sale in unlicensed environments where they do not exceed the 1.15% ABV threshold considered ‘liqueur’ under the Liquor Act 2007. Liquor & Gaming However, NSW will continue to respond to community complaints and may take action in exceptional circumstances, including when a business acts irresponsibly in promoting or selling it. These products should never be promoted in ways that could be perceived as having special appeal to minors or posing a significant risk to public safety and the well-being of the community. NORTHERN TERRITORY The products do not contain alcohol and can therefore be enjoyed by anyone under the age of 18 in any setting in the Northern Territory. QUEENSLAND The Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation does not regulate the service of non-alcoholic beverages. SOUTH AUSTRALIA Doesn’t recognize the drinks according to their drinking laws, therefore they can be enjoyed by minors. TASMANIA Minors may drink non-alcoholic beverages but may not be in licensed locations except to eat under adult supervision. VICTORIA Minors may consume non-alcoholic beverages but must be accompanied by a responsible adult at any location where alcohol is sold. WESTERN AUSTRALIA A person under the age of 18 (a minor) may purchase non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits from a bar (such as in a hotel, tavern or small bar) if their presence on the premises is lawful, for example, to eat there or accompanied by a responsible adult.

“This is a discussion you should have with your child if you’re not comfortable, nothing to do with the outlet,” one man said.

“You abide by the house rules and let others have their way,” added another.

A woman told the ‘Karen’ to go to the shop and talk to the owner as the business is new and she could use the feedback.