Mum shares the secret to her incredible 53 kilo weight loss in 18 months: The Healthy Mummy

An Australian mom of three has described exactly how she lost a whopping 53 pounds in just 18 months using a weight loss challenge and portion control.

Jasmine Ready, who lives in Queensland with her family, has embarked on two successful weight loss journeys using The healthy mom workouts and cooking tips.

Growing up, Ms. Ready admitted she “never liked fitness that much” and watched the number on the scale steadily increase—until having kids made her more determined than ever to get in shape.

“I’ve been overweight all my life and the only thing I don’t want is for my kids to go the same way I do,” she said.

“I want to be positive about my body and show my little ones how important it is to nourish yourself with good food and also take good care of yourself.”

“The lightbulb moment for me was when I realized the best thing to do is watch my portion sizes. I’ve learned that you don’t have to cut out certain food groups to lose weight,” she said.

“By reducing my portions and preparing meals, my family’s bill has now fallen by as much as $400 a month!”

After completing the 28 Day Challenge – and losing 39 pounds – Ms. Ready continued to lose weight simply by using the program’s app and watching her food intake.

“My success is that I don’t eat after 7pm, I eat five times a day and I exercise for 30 minutes a day,” she said.

“My food diary is very boring, but it’s easy and cheap.”

Breakfast used to start with a smoothie, but now Mrs. Ready prepares Weetbix at night so she can be on the road quickly.

Morning tea is watermelon before preparing a fresh sandwich with meat and salad for lunch.

Afternoon tea is watermelon again, followed by an Uncle Toby’s Milo bar for a dinner of meats and vegetables, baked apricot chicken, risotto, spaghetti or pumpkin soup.

Plus, Jasmine is a big fan of The Healthy Mummy smoothies, with salted caramel as a favorite.

“Love the smoothie range, so quick and easy, my favorite flavor is salted caramel belly powder with strawberries and milk,” she said.

“Set yourself small goals and small rewards. I was always excited when I came down every five pounds and would reward myself with new gym clothes, hair or pedicure.”