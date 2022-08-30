Mum shares how she cleaned the heavy layer of soap scum off her shower with Bar Keeper’s Friend
Mom shares how she made her ‘rotten’ shower look sparkling new again with ONE ‘miracle’ product
- An Australian mom has revealed how she cleaned her ‘rotten’ shower
- She said she only used water and Bar Keeper’s Friend cleaner to make a paste
- The woman scrubbed the paste on her shower doors with a soft scouring pad
- She then rinsed the paste with water and dried the glass with a cloth
- Mom’s tip impressed dozens of people online who called the job ‘satisfying’
An Australian mom has shared how she sparkled a filthy shower with Bar Keeper’s Friend detergent and polish to remove a heavy buildup of soap scum.
The woman said that due to the ‘rotten’ condition of the shower she expected to clean the glass doors several times but they were crystal clear after one scrubbing.
In the mail to the Mothers who clean Facebook group, she said she gave Bar Keeper’s Friend a shot after fellow members recommended the cleaner for the shower in her new rental home that hadn’t been cleaned by the previous tenants.
Before and after: An Australian mom has shared how she made a soap-stained shower look like new again with a ‘miracle cure’ cleaning product
‘We moved into our house 2.5 months ago and the previous tenants hadn’t cleaned the shower at all. It was absolutely spoiled,” she wrote.
She said she mixed the strength of Bar Keeper’s Friend with water to make a paste and then wiped the soap scum from the shower with a scouring pad and scrubbed gently.
“When I broke out the Bar Keeper’s Friend I expected to have to go a few times, but it was one and done!”
She said she rinsed the paste a few times until the white residue from the Bar Keeper’s Friend was washed away.
‘Once the glass/surfaces no longer have that white residue, dry with a soft glass microfibre cloth or re-wet the surface and wipe with the squeegee. Just water and Bar Keeper’s Friend is all you need,” she said.
Dozens of members were impressed with the cleaning job ‘well done’ and others said the results look ‘very satisfactory’.
“I’m running to the store to buy this miracle product,” said one woman.
‘I’ve only used BKF on steel things, so now I have to try my glass shower! Thank you!’ replied another.
“I have a similar problem and this gives me hope,” commented a third.
How to clean glass shower doors with Bar Keeper’s Friend
To clean your shower door with Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser:
- Wet the shower door.
- Apply a small amount of cleanser to a wet sponge or non-scratch scrub pad.
- Carefully spread the cleaner evenly over the surface of the door.
- Allow the oxalic acid from the cleaning agent to soak into the dirt for up to one minute.
- Gently scrub the door, rinse well and dry with a soft cloth.
- You may need to repeat these steps to remove stubborn stains or soap scum.
If you have a sliding door, the rails will also need to be cleaned. Tracks can have sunken areas and ridges that are difficult to clean with a regular sponge.
- Wet the spores and apply a small amount of Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser to a wet toothbrush.
- Scrub the inside of the tracks.
- Rinse with clean water to wash away the cleaner.
- Wipe the inside of the tracks with a clean, wet cloth or rag to remove any residue.
- You may need to repeat this step a few times.
Source: Friend of the bartender