Mum shares how she cleaned the heavy layer of soap scum off her shower with Bar Keeper’s Friend

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian mom has shared how she sparkled a filthy shower with Bar Keeper’s Friend detergent and polish to remove a heavy buildup of soap scum.

The woman said that due to the ‘rotten’ condition of the shower she expected to clean the glass doors several times but they were crystal clear after one scrubbing.

In the mail to the Mothers who clean Facebook group, she said she gave Bar Keeper’s Friend a shot after fellow members recommended the cleaner for the shower in her new rental home that hadn’t been cleaned by the previous tenants.

Before and after: An Australian mom has shared how she made a soap-stained shower look like new again with a ‘miracle cure’ cleaning product

‘We moved into our house 2.5 months ago and the previous tenants hadn’t cleaned the shower at all. It was absolutely spoiled,” she wrote.

She said she mixed the strength of Bar Keeper’s Friend with water to make a paste and then wiped the soap scum from the shower with a scouring pad and scrubbed gently.

“When I broke out the Bar Keeper’s Friend I expected to have to go a few times, but it was one and done!”

The mother explained that she had mixed the strength of Bar Keeper’s Friend with water to make a ‘watery paste’ and then wiped the soap scum from the shower with a scouring pad and scrubbed gently.

She said she rinsed the paste a few times until the white residue from the Bar Keeper’s Friend was washed away.

‘Once the glass/surfaces no longer have that white residue, dry with a soft glass microfibre cloth or re-wet the surface and wipe with the squeegee. Just water and Bar Keeper’s Friend is all you need,” she said.

Dozens of members were impressed with the cleaning job ‘well done’ and others said the results look ‘very satisfactory’.

“I’m running to the store to buy this miracle product,” said one woman.

‘I’ve only used BKF on steel things, so now I have to try my glass shower! Thank you!’ replied another.

“I have a similar problem and this gives me hope,” commented a third.