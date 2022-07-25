Mum shares hack for keeping spinach from spoiling while other warn not to eat leaves past its use-by

An Aussie shopper has come up with a clever way to keep her spinach fresh longer with an item most people have in their pantry.

Post to popular Facebook page Simple saversthe frugal woman said she put a piece of onion in the spinach bag, which kept the leaves from getting soggy and past the best-before date.

While many were impressed by the unlikely hack, others warned against eating spinach and lettuce leaves past their sell-by date.

An Australian mother shared how she kept her bagged spinach crisper for longer by preserving it with a chopped onion, although some warned against eating the leaves that were past their sell-by date

So 10 days later, opened in the fridge with a piece of onion and still in good condition. Tried paper towels and snapped the bag shut, nowhere near as good a result,” the woman wrote in the caption after adding the leaves had no onion flavor.

How to keep food fresh longer? ✅Store your pre-cut veggie sticks with water in the bottom of the container and swirl the water every few days to keep your veggies crisp and crunchy. ✅Wash the berries in water and vinegar, then blot them to kill bacteria and keep them twice as long. ✅Use airtight containers, always to seal the freshness of food. ✅Store dressing separately from your salads until ready to eat. It’s the dressing that makes your salad soggy. ✅Add a paper towel to your salad to absorb moisture and keep your vegetables crisp and delicious, Source: Katie Lolas

While many in the comments were impressed, her post sparked a debate among users who warned against eating unusable lettuce leaves as there is an increased risk of food poisoning.

“I’m going to try that, today I’m going shopping and I’m tired of the spinach getting soggy or not having enough to last if I just buy the small bag,” said one mother.

‘So a sliced ​​onion in the open bag keeps it fresher? Well there you go…haha…it’s a tip for me!!!,” wrote another.

‘The best before date is stated on these products because there is a very high bacterial risk with these foods. Not because it turns brown. Please be careful,” a third advised.

‘USE BY’ date is important. Yes, even for those packaged salads that are pre-washed. Leafy greens still have the potential to carry bacteria such as E. coli, so for your own safety, never eat greens after a date printed on the bag and eat them quickly,” a fourth warned.

Others shared their own tips for keeping fruits and vegetables fresher longer to save money at their grocery stores, suggesting soaking the leaves in brown vinegar for an hour and then rinsing to kill bacteria.

“It can be frozen and it will then easily crumble into your egg dishes etc. Works well with leftovers or nearing the date so no waste,” a second suggested.

‘I pre-cut vegetables and salads and store them in containers with kitchen paper on the bottom and top, they stay fresh for a long time,’ explains a third.