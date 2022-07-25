Mum shares hack for keeping spinach from spoiling while other warn not to eat leaves past its use-by
An Aussie shopper has come up with a clever way to keep her spinach fresh longer with an item most people have in their pantry.
Post to popular Facebook page Simple saversthe frugal woman said she put a piece of onion in the spinach bag, which kept the leaves from getting soggy and past the best-before date.
While many were impressed by the unlikely hack, others warned against eating spinach and lettuce leaves past their sell-by date.
An Australian mother shared how she kept her bagged spinach crisper for longer by preserving it with a chopped onion, although some warned against eating the leaves that were past their sell-by date
So 10 days later, opened in the fridge with a piece of onion and still in good condition. Tried paper towels and snapped the bag shut, nowhere near as good a result,” the woman wrote in the caption after adding the leaves had no onion flavor.
How to keep food fresh longer?
✅Store your pre-cut veggie sticks with water in the bottom of the container and swirl the water every few days to keep your veggies crisp and crunchy.
✅Wash the berries in water and vinegar, then blot them to kill bacteria and keep them twice as long.
✅Use airtight containers, always to seal the freshness of food.
✅Store dressing separately from your salads until ready to eat. It’s the dressing that makes your salad soggy.
✅Add a paper towel to your salad to absorb moisture and keep your vegetables crisp and delicious,
Source: Katie Lolas
While many in the comments were impressed, her post sparked a debate among users who warned against eating unusable lettuce leaves as there is an increased risk of food poisoning.
“I’m going to try that, today I’m going shopping and I’m tired of the spinach getting soggy or not having enough to last if I just buy the small bag,” said one mother.
‘So a sliced onion in the open bag keeps it fresher? Well there you go…haha…it’s a tip for me!!!,” wrote another.
‘The best before date is stated on these products because there is a very high bacterial risk with these foods. Not because it turns brown. Please be careful,” a third advised.
‘USE BY’ date is important. Yes, even for those packaged salads that are pre-washed. Leafy greens still have the potential to carry bacteria such as E. coli, so for your own safety, never eat greens after a date printed on the bag and eat them quickly,” a fourth warned.
Others shared their own tips for keeping fruits and vegetables fresher longer to save money at their grocery stores, suggesting soaking the leaves in brown vinegar for an hour and then rinsing to kill bacteria.
“It can be frozen and it will then easily crumble into your egg dishes etc. Works well with leftovers or nearing the date so no waste,” a second suggested.
‘I pre-cut vegetables and salads and store them in containers with kitchen paper on the bottom and top, they stay fresh for a long time,’ explains a third.
Shelf Life vs Expiration Date: What’s the Difference?
Fresh produce and packaged foods are marked with one of two dates: an expiration date or an expiration date.
Confusion between the dates and their meaning is one of the reasons many people throw away food prematurely or without need.
Expiration dates
This is the date marker to keep an eye on. An expiration date indicates when a food should be consumed for health and safety reasons.
It is marked on highly perishable foods, such as ready meals, and items classified as high risk after their expiration date.
Always adhere to an expiration date, as expired food can cause damage or illness, including food poisoning, if eaten.
Food that has passed its expiration date should not be cooked, frozen or consumed and should be discarded.
Things to remember about expiration dates:
- Check high-risk foods daily for signs of shelf life.
- Food may smell and look good despite its expiration date, but food poisoning bacteria may still be present. Stick to a “better safe than sorry” philosophy.
- Always follow the storage instructions to ensure that a food reaches its best before date. Improper storage can mean an item will expire before the date is even reached.
Expiration dates
An expiration date is used to indicate quality rather than safety. It evokes the period until a food has reached the end of its prime.
Expiration dates can be found on foods such as fruits and vegetables, dried pasta, rice, canned and canned foods.
It may not be unsafe to eat a food that has passed its expiration date; you may just notice that some of the quality, taste or texture has been lost.
Things to remember about expiration dates:
- It occurs on foods with a generally longer shelf life and on a range of items, including frozen, fresh, canned, canned and dried products.
- As with the best before date, following a food’s storage instructions ensures that an item retains its quality for as long as possible.
- Foods with a best-before date of more than two years may not have a best-before date.
- Some foods, such as eggs or pastries, are ideally eaten as close to their expiration date as possible. You may only be one or two days past the date.
Source: Woolworths