Mum shares budget home style hack to transform her stairs using Kmart’s self adhesive mosaic tiles

A frugal Australian mom has shown how she transformed her old staircase with Kmart’s self-adhesive tiles.

The savvy shopper shared the results of her easy DIY in a Facebook after to the popular corporate identity group Kmart Home Décor and Hacks Australia that impresses hundreds.

She picked up several packs of the retailer’s self-adhesive 3D tiles with a blue-and-white mosaic-style pattern for $26 each and glued them to each stair step.

Although intended for splashbacks in bathrooms and kitchens, more interior enthusiasts are using the Kmart tiles in more creative ways.

The simple wooden staircase of the mother of two has been given a stylish makeover using the tenant-friendly tiles that require no grout or cement, can be easily removed and cleaned by wiping them with a damp cloth and a mild detergent.

She said she had a few tiles left over from a previous project and bought five or six extra packs that cost her about $160 in total.

Hundreds of home stylists in the comments were impressed with the end result, with one saying it looked “million dollars.”

‘This is the best I’ve ever seen them watch! They completely transformed this space!’ said a second.

“We have a big set of wooden stairs in our new house and while I love it, it’s SO MUCH wood. This is a great way to break them up,” wrote another.

“Be sure to light up the stairs. Very nice!’ replied a fourth.

Another asked if the tiles are easy to mop, to which the do-it-yourselfer replied: ‘They have a rubbery feel and are very waterproof’.

According to Kmart’s website, the tiles are “suitable for use on kitchen splashbacks, bathroom splashbacks, countertops, table tops, bedrooms, living rooms and other flat surfaces.”

How to apply Kmart’s self-adhesive tiles? 1. Clean the surface where you want to apply the tile. Clean the surface thoroughly with a degreaser and then let it dry completely. 2. Draw guidelines on your surface from the left using a spirit level or chalk to align tile placement. 3. Using a ruler, cut the left portion of your left tile along a straight line to the desired size. 4. Peel off the first 5 cm of the backing without touching the adhesive surface. Carefully align the tile along the guideline, applying light pressure from side to side. Press firmly once applied. 5. Carefully align the tiles from left to right along the guideline, overlapping only where the pattern matches. 6. You are now complete. Source: kmart

Another Kmart shopper showed off her modern bathroom makeover which she accomplished by using the self-adhesive tiles.

The smart mom shared the easy and effective transformation she performed on her bathroom wall with self-adhesive tiles from Kmart.

Ree from Adelaide, South Australia, used the $25 Adhesive 3D Tiles to immediately modernize her family bathroom.

‘These self-adhesive tiles make such a difference! It’s just a quick fix, but looks so much nicer,” Ree wrote.

The tiles are resistant to water, oil, high temperatures and mould, making them ideal for use in the bathroom or kitchen

She simply applied the self-adhesive tiles directly to the aged existing tiles and even added houseplants to create a fresh look.

The mother of two says the hexagonal tiles are tacky and look solid on her bathroom wall.

Another mom who also has the tiles in the house says that if the edges are put together and sealed properly, they will last a long time.

Kmart stocks an entire collection of self-adhesive tiles in a range of colors, patterns and shapes to suit all homes and styles.

Ree shared her transformation on Facebook to inspire fellow remodeling fans, and hundreds have since commented on how great her bathroom looks now.

‘What a difference – and the plants give it the WOW factor,’ wrote one impressed user.

‘Wow amazing how it transforms the whole room! Looks great,” wrote another.

“Such a difference makes a small change. You motivated me to redecorate my bathroom,” wrote another.