Mum saves toddler with CPR in Sydney’s Hills Shire: Triple-0 call revealed: Police Defibrillators

A mother’s desperate Triple-0 call for help when her toddler suffered a heart attack in the back seat of her car has led to a change in police procedure.

Squad cars in Sydney’s Hills Shire will now carry defibrillators after little Lily McGowan’s incredible survival story, thanks to her mother, Sam and two officers.

When the two-year-old, who has pre-existing heart disease, fell ill, Mrs. McGowan stopped on Gilbert Road in Castle Hill and called Triple-0.

“I was just in the car and she threw up all over the place. And now, I guess, I don’t know if she’s having a seizure or something,’ she said furiously to emergency services.

Toddler Lily McGowan (pictured in her mother Sam’s arms) reunites with senior officer Nicole Ziedan (right), who helped save her life and other police officers

What is a defibrillator? Pictured: A defibrillator A defibrillator is an advanced life-saving device used to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a condition that occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops pumping due to an underlying medical condition. In Australia, there are more than 30,000 SCAs each year and less than 5 percent survive without defibrillation and CPR. Every minute that passes without defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by 10 percent. If a defibrillator is used within the first few minutes of sudden cardiac arrest, it can increase survival by up to 70 percent. It is vital that more people become aware of what defibrillators are, how to find them and how to use them. Source: St. John ambulance

“She’s having trouble breathing, but she’s just very limp,” she continued.

The Triple-0 operator asked ‘Is a defibrillator available?’

“No, I’m on the side of the road, I don’t have anything with me,” Mrs. McGowan replied.

Lily soon stopped breathing, and after her heartbeat stopped, her mother began CPR on the natural belt under the guidance of emergency services.

Then two police officers arrived on the scene and took over the desperate fight to save the child’s life.

“She was blue, she wasn’t breathing, she wasn’t responding. It certainly didn’t look good,” Chief Inspector Nicole Ziedan said Nine news.

But after nearly 30 minutes of compressions, Lily started breathing again.

She was then treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics along with the CareFlight helicopter’s intensive care team before being flown to the Children’s Hospital in Westmead.

Lily has since made a full recovery and – along with her family – has been reunited with the agents who helped rescue her.

Lewis McGowan (pictured right) said his daughter Lily (left) might not be alive if it weren’t for the help of police officers performing CPR on the toddler after she suffered a heart attack

Her father, Lewis, said that if the officers hadn’t acted as quickly as they did, his daughter “probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Ms McGowan said the horror ordeal had been the “worst 30 minutes” of her life.

“It was a huge relief to see The Hills police officers come to help. They worked together to keep Lily alive until the ambulance arrived,” she said.

“We will be eternally grateful for what they did for our beautiful daughter and our family.”

Lily’s story has transformed the police force in the Hills Shire, with 10 patrol cars now equipped with defibrillators for a 12-month trial.

Police officers from the Hills Shire in Sydney now carry defibrillators (pictured center) in 10 of their vehicles

“To have access to and use life-saving equipment in those first precious minutes of a medical episode, cardiac arrest, makes the difference between life and death,” Chief Inspector Darrin Batchelor said.

“It is the reality of the police that officers will be called to unfolding emergencies – including those where medical assistance is required.

“On this occasion, the actions of these agents may have saved Lily’s life.”

NSW Ambulance Inspector Brian Parsell welcomed the police trial.

“Only 12 percent of people in cardiac arrest in NSW walk out of hospital,” he said.

“More lives could be saved if bystanders ‘call-push-shock’ – call Triple-0, start chest compressions and shock with a defibrillator.”