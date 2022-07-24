Mum Sam tells how Harry, son of Andrew ‘Cosi’ Costello, battled for life after anaesthetic reaction

Mother of three Sam Costello has shared the heartbreaking story of how her son fought for his life after a freak reaction to the anesthetic as she agonized over the phone.

Sam, who was in Covid lockdown with her media personality husband Andrew “Cosi” Costello, said every hour “seemed like a lifetime” as she waited for news on whether her son Harry, 22, would survive.

It was only through several strokes of great luck and the quick reactions of medical professionals that he did.

Sam Costello experienced the nightmare where her son had to fight for his life in the hospital, while all she could do was wait by the phone to pray for good news

Harry, Sam’s son from a previous relationship, went to Burnside Hospital in Adelaide in early April for routine shoulder reconstruction.

Sam dropped Harry off in the middle of the morning, but when she got home she found she had to isolate herself because Andrew had tested positive for Covid.

Although Harry messaged her without apparent concern before surgery, Sam felt uneasy.

She knew the procedure to repair the damage Harry had done from skiing and repeated football injuries would take a while, but decided to call the hospital to check just under two hours after he had surgery.

The hospital promised to call back when Harry was recovering.

Sam waited half an hour and then called to see Harry still had surgery.

Harry Costello went to the hospital for routine shoulder reconstruction but suffered a potentially fatal reaction to the anesthetic.

“About 15 minutes later my phone rang and I assumed it was the nurse and when I answered the phone it was the surgeon,” Sam recalled. the advertiser.

“I just thought he called me to say everything was okay.

‘ He asked ‘was I alone?’ which I thought was weird to ask and he told me things had gone horribly wrong.

“The phone call with the surgeon probably lasted about four minutes, but it seemed like a lifetime.”

Harry suffered from malignant hyperthermia, which is a rare but very serious reaction to anesthetic gas, and doctors did everything they could to save his life.

The surgeon expressed confidence that they could complete the procedure and stabilize Harry.

The medical team realized something was wrong when Harry started moving his legs and arms and his temperature rose.

Doctors feared that if Harry’s temperature rose, it could be fatal or lead to brain damage.

When his temperature climbed one and a half degrees, the medical staff reacted quickly.

Harry is the stepson of media personality Andrew ‘Cosi’ Costello

Harry was put in bags of ice, something the hospital didn’t normally have.

Meanwhile, the staff ran through the wards to get more ice from the freezers to put around Harry.

Sam said that although ambulances lined up for all of Adelaide’s major hospitals, Harry was extremely lucky as a Royal Adelaide intensive care team was on their way and reached Harry within minutes.

Harry was given a life-saving drug that Burnside Hospital hadn’t used in 10 years because it was only prescribed for malignant hyperthermia.

Ambulances also brought more ice and the drug Harry needed to Burnside.

Andrew Costello (center) with his family (from left) Harry, Matilda, Sam and Charli-Rose

After the surgeon finished operating, Harry was left in ice to make sure the gas was out of his system.

Sam said waiting for news was “the loneliest she’s ever felt.”

She told Andrew what had happened, but they decided to withhold the news from their daughters Matilda, 13, and Charli-Rose, 14.

Harry was also lucky that the surgery team from the theater next door had just completed surgery and was ready to support Harry’s team with his care.

Harry, seen here on his world travels, was put into a coma after a bad reaction to sedation

Even luckier was that a bed was available at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which was better equipped for Harry’s situation.

He was taken there at 7pm that night and put into a coma, causing Sam even more nightmares as she worried about whether her son would ever get out and whether he might suffer a brain injury.

“Each hour seemed like a lifetime. I don’t think I really started thinking about what the long-term effects might be — it was just “keep him alive, keep him alive,” Sam said.

Harry, who survived a rare and deadly reaction to anesthesia, poses with the AFL Adelaide Crows mascot

Sam was told that Harry could be on a ventilator for two to three days and that they would not take him out of the coma if they were concerned that there was still gas in his system.

Later that evening, a female doctor told Sam that she would take Harry out of his coma for a bit to see if he had suffered any brain damage.

When Harry was partially released from the coma, he was able to wriggle his toes and fingers when asked.

The female doctor called Sam again and said she thought Harry would make a full recovery.

The plan was to wake Harry completely out of his coma the next morning.

Sam said the reassurance allowed her to sleep despite mulling over a history of tragedy in her family.

Harry now lives and works in Great Britain

When Sam called the hospital shortly after 6 a.m. the next morning, they told her that Harry had woken from his coma 15 minutes before.

Sam went FaceTime with Harry and his first question was about his sister Charli-Rose and how she fared in a dance competition.

Harry had no idea what had happened and how lucky he had been. He has since left Australia to travel and lives in the UK.

While luck played a big part in Harry’s survival, Sam said she was very grateful to the medical staff who saved his life.