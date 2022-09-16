Mum reveals why salt and vinegar chips in a finger bun is a taste sensation

<!–

An Australian mom has discovered an extremely ‘unusual’ snack she now swears by – and thousands are shocked by the eerie food combination of an ice cold finger bun filled with salt and vinegar chips.

Aimeefrom New South Wales, is best known for parenting advice and has over 365,000 followers on TikTok.

She recently shared a self study for her new favorite snack: Smith’s Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips in a Baker’s Delight Buttered Ice Pink Finger Bun.

To make the delicious treat, mom just bought a Baker’s Delight bun and cut it in half.

Aimee chose the iced pink fondant finger bun.

She then spread a generous layer of butter on both slices before adding a fair amount of salt and vinegar chips.

When Aimee bit into her decadent creation, she was speechless.

The mother also admitted to going back and making the unusual treat in another a few days later video.

“I went back and remade the salt and vinegar chips in a finger bun because it’s so good,” she revealed.

Thousands were shocked by the treat and couldn’t wait to try it for themselves.

“Why are you showing me this when I’m 25 weeks pregnant with no Baker’s Delight near me?” a woman asked.

“Chips in a roll is superior, I love it so much,” said another.

Many shared other unusual food combinations that they couldn’t get enough of.

“Try sour cream on toast with Vegemite!” a woman begged. “I promise you it’s great.”

“Grilled cheese with Doritos in it is such a comfort food for me,” said another.