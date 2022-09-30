Mum reunited with Coles staff who saved her life after she COLLAPSED in store: ‘I could have died’

A mum-of-three was recently reunited with members of the Coles team who saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest in the middle of her shopping trip.

Mary Brockhoff, from Melbourne, collapsed in the lolly aisle at Coles Burwood East and immediately turned purple in the face.

Connor Ferris, the manager on duty at the time, quickly rushed to her aid and called Triple Zero.

“Mary was hanging from her trolley and purple in the face so I immediately called for help and moved her to the ground in a safe position,” Connor said.

He added” “I don’t know how to describe it. To hear the news that Mary had woken up from her coma was truly amazing.”

The warden also began CPR on Triple Zero’s advice and then grabbed the defibrillator and shocked Mary twice before emergency crews arrived

The manager also revealed that he began CPR on the advice of paramedics and then grabbed the defibrillator.

Automated external defibrillators (AED) are in all Coles supermarkets across Australia and a team member claimed they have saved ‘one life a week’ this year in stores.

Sir. Ferris also worked with Roy Zeng, the dairy manager, and service team member Emilia Cox to give Mary two shocks from the AED, where firefighters arrived and administered two more shocks before being escorted by paramedics.

Paramedic Chris Hastings responded to Mary’s case, saying her story was a ‘perfect example of the chain of survival’.

‘Mary is incredibly lucky. If she had a cardiac arrest while she was alone at home, there would have been no one available to call 000 or start CPR and use a defib,’ he said.

The life-threatening event came as a shock to Mary and her family, none of whom have had heart disease.

Mary spent five days in an induced coma and was only recently released from hospital to go home and continue her recovery

“I had no symptoms, no family history and was in none of the risk categories for cardiac arrest,” Mary said. ‘The quick thinking of the Coles team members undoubtedly saved my life.’

She added: ‘They are angels and my family and I cannot begin to thank them for their heroic actions. They are an essential part of our family life together going forward.’