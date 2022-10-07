Mum recounts son going through rare cancer twice before his first birthday

An Australian mother has revealed how her little boy was forced to battle cancer twice before his first birthday – after she saw large bruises and lumps on his skin.

Natasha Lucas, 27, from Sydney, NSW, gave birth to son Ashton on November 17, 2020, but it soon became clear that something was very wrong.

Biopsy results confirmed that her baby boy had congenital acute myeloid leukemia (AML) – a rare form of cancer.

Hers and husband Nathan Lucas, 28, had their world shattered instantly.

“I never battle mental demons like I did during this time,” Natasha told NeedToKnow.Online.

‘I constantly cried myself to sleep. I missed my oldest son at home while I stayed at the hospital with Ashton.

‘My biggest fear was that my little boy wouldn’t make it, or that his big brother Levi, who was three at the time, would never be able to meet him.

‘I was worried that I would never be able to hold him, that I would lose him before I did.

‘I also had this huge fear that the chemo would do more harm than good. I could have made my boy suffer and I wouldn’t have known.’

Natasha first noticed something was wrong when she stopped feeling Ashton move in her belly at 36 weeks along.

Although she was reportedly told that she and the baby were fine, the hospital decided to keep her in overnight and the next day she decided to have an emergency C-section.

‘When Ashton was born the medical team was quiet. They immediately took him to the neonatal intensive care unit,’ she said.

‘He needed oxygen support and they noticed bruising all over his body and some lumps. He remained in the NICU, connected to machines and oxygen.

‘He hadn’t opened his eyes yet and we hadn’t even had a chance to cuddle with our little boy.’

Five days later, doctors shared the terrible news, telling the mother that her son would need chemotherapy immediately.

AML is a rare type of blood cancer that affects only one in five million babies, according to the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

The little tot then underwent four grueling rounds of chemotherapy.

‘It was terrifying. It was cruel that this happened. I wish I could have switched places with him as it was so heartbreaking.

‘I felt it was a never-ending battle with ups and downs. But just two days after chemo, when Ashton was seven days old, he looked at me.

‘He looked me in the eye – and people will think I’m crazy – but I can swear at anything, he looked me in the eye and [I felt as though he] said, “I’ve got this mother—I’ll be fine.”

After more than 30 doses of chemotherapy, baby Ashton went into remission in April 2020 and was finally able to go home for good.

Tragically, just three months later, he relapsed.

Natasha found a lump on his head, which at first looked like a blocked hair follicle, but after more started to appear, she rushed him to the doctor.

“The oncologist said they wanted to see Nathan and me straight away, that’s when I knew,” she said.

‘Nathan was at work and I called him crying and sobbing that it wasn’t confirmed but repeated the conversation.

‘I locked myself in the bathroom, curled up into a ball on the cold tiles and couldn’t stop crying and loudly asking why.’

This time, Ashton would need a life-saving bone marrow transplant as well as more chemotherapy.

‘It was a terrible time leading up to the transplant. We were emotionally and physically drained and exhausted. We wanted our little boy to be okay, safe and at home in our arms as a family,’ she said.

‘We always cried leading up to the transplant, during the transplant and even still to this day when we think back on it.

“But the happiness and gratitude overtook the scary feelings of knowing that our son had received a lifeline, thanks to his selfless anonymous donor.

‘Our son had a fighting chance, we knew he would make it through and would grow up to live a long and happy life.’

On November 23, 2021, Ashton received his miracle bone marrow transplant from an anonymous donor in Europe and the operation was a success.

He is now about to celebrate his second birthday and is doing ‘really well’.

Totten still needs regular check-ups every two months, but still shows no signs of leukemic cells.

“Ashton started preschool last month and it was the first time he was around people and socializing with other kids, he absolutely loved it,” said Natasha.

“He’s the happiest boy you’ll ever meet considering all he’s been through.”

Natasha now hopes to raise awareness of the disease and help other families who may be going through something similar.

“Although rare, Ashton’s story deserves to be heard to give hope and show that cancer can end positively, no matter how horrific the journey may be.

‘We want people to know that they are never alone on this journey.’