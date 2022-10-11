Mum receives backlash after saying she breastfeeds her toddler

Emma said she has been called ‘disgusting’ and should be ‘locked up’

A mum-of-three has been called ‘disgusting’ and ‘wrong’ by strangers on the internet after sharing videos of her breastfeeding her young son.

Emma shared a TikTok video explaining that she is ‘weaning’ her two-year-old son from breast milk, but the clip is receiving an outpouring of unexpected abusive comments.

In the video, titled ‘First rule of wean club: never sit down’, the toddler can be seen pulling on Emma’s top and wanting to be breastfed.

Scottish mum Emma (pictured) shared a TikTok video explaining that she is ‘weaning’ her two-year-old off breast milk. Unexpectedly, Emma received a flood of abusive comments describing her as ‘disgusting’ and ‘wrong’

Responding to the backlash, Emma shared another video and said: ‘When I tell you I was shocked my jaw was literally on the wrong side, I can’t believe the hate I woke up to this morning.

‘Can we start with him being two? Two is the minimum age that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends breastfeeding until. In fact, in some cultures they will feed until they are seven, which is what baby teeth are for.

‘I’ve been called disgusting, I’ve been told I’m wrong and I have serious issues. I actually had someone message me and tell me to lock me up!’

Emma shared a video response, saying: ‘Can we start with him being two? Two is the minimum age that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends breastfeeding until. In fact, in some cultures they eat until they’re seven, that’s what baby teeth are for’

Emma added: “If you have a problem with (my video) and you’re sexualising the relationship between a mother and a two-year-old, I’m not the one with the problem.”

Another added: ‘You waited too long, you missed the pacifier escape’.

Emma stopped breastfeeding her other two children when she became pregnant again, but with her two-year-old she knew it would be a struggle as it is her last.