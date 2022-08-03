Mum puts skeleton inside her kitchen cabinet renovation so it will be found in years to come

A DIY mom has shown her dark sense of humor after hiding a human skeleton in her newly installed island sofa.

The mother of two posted photos of the lifelike skeleton “crouching in dead space” and joked about the idea of ​​him scaring the next people who are renovating the property.

“In 50 years, someone will rip this kitchen out and this cupboard will get the whole neighborhood on its feet,” she wrote.

“I wish I could travel in time to see the facial expression of that poor man who’s going to pull the counter off that cupboard,” she added.

The mother dressed her skeleton in a traditional T-shirt, cargo pants and a cap – and put a red pen in his hand.

And while thousands of home renovators found it “hilarious,” others said the mom wasn’t taking the joke far enough.

“Have him hold a note and tell them they were in isolation during a Covid attack. Then they can also get history lessons,’ says a woman.

Another said he should wear a face mask and have a positive RAT test.

Some said the joke was just cruel.

“I think you give them a heart attack and survive that, a damn good laugh,” one woman said.

Others couldn’t understand why the mother chose not to have any dead space on the island bench at all.

‘Why is it an empty space and no storage? The skeleton seizes valuable real estate. Seriously, you can never have enough storage space,” said one woman.

A woman said she once oversaw a renovation that uncovered a child’s coffin.

Her staff put the box on her desk and, as the boss, told her to open it.

‘No way I’d open it! I would have resigned first. It turned out to be a prankster with the same sense of humor as these guys who did something similar. It was a time capsule. Not very amusing at the time, but made for a good story after the event,” she said.

The woman feels sorry for the people who find the skeleton.

“I didn’t pay too much attention to the actual content because I was too shocked by the experience. I was traumatized,” she said.

Others said the woman’s estimate for 50 years of renovation was generous, adding that it will likely be renovated in 10 years.