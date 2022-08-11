Mum pleads with knife-wielding robber at McDonald’s in Perth: Stockland Harrisdale Shopping Centre

<!–

A brave mother of two young children has filmed herself confronting an armed robber while holding up a McDonald’s with a knife.

The 17-year-old boy can be seen on video behind the counter brandishing a large knife and instructing staff to empty the cash register at the fast food outlet at the Stockland Harrisdale Shopping Center in Perth at approximately 6pm on Wednesday.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and charged by the police with aggravated armed robbery.

Danique Buncle, who was with her three-year-old daughter and six-year-old son at the time, began filming the knife maker on her phone.

Her daughter, who sounds sad in the clip, hears her mother say that the teenager “has a knife.”

‘Police are on their way mate. There are children here! Do not do this!’ says Mrs. Buncle to the mugger.

He seems to be ignoring her and is seen with money from the open till.

After leaving with the money, the teen walks along the side of the counter still holding the knife.

“Please put it down,” Mrs. Buncle says as he walks by.

The robber puts the knife in a bin and runs out of the store.

A brave mother filmed herself threatening an armed robber (pictured) who threatens staff at a Perth McDonalds on Wednesday

No one was injured in the robbery.

Ms Buncle told 7News that McDonald’s employees were “really upset” by the ordeal and many of them were crying.

The Retail and Fast Food Workers Union stressed that safety issues have been a major concern at stores like McDonald’s for years.

Union secretary Josh Cullinan has called for more cameras and security in all restaurants.

The 17-year-old boy (pictured) attacked the restaurant while wielding a knife and threatening staff. He was arrested by the police near the store and charged with aggravated armed robbery

“It would have been a terrifying experience if someone came in with a weapon like that,” he told 7NEWS.

‘When they are confronted with these kinds of crimes, especially in the workplace, it is frightening for them. And it’s not something they’ll soon forget.’

McDonald’s management said staff had followed appropriate emergency measures and duly de-escalated the situation.

The teenager is due to appear in court on August 25.