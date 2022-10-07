Mum in a panic after hearing a 'creepy man voice' coming out of her baby monitor

There are ways to make Wi-Fi baby monitors harder to hack

A mother has been left deeply disturbed after hearing an ‘eerie male voice’ coming through her baby monitor.

The mother shared her concerns in a panicked post on Facebook and issued a stern warning to all parents who use a screen connected to Wi-Fi.

‘We heard a creepy male voice over our baby monitor talking to our baby. My heart sank and I felt sick to my stomach,’ she wrote.

‘When I was researching baby monitors I knew hacking was a possibility but didn’t realize it would happen to us!!’

A mother was left feeling ‘anxious’ after hearing the voice of a ‘creepy man’ coming through a baby monitor (stock image)

The woman said she decided to voice her concerns on social media for two reasons.

First, she wanted to make sure all other moms are aware that Wi-Fi baby monitors can be hacked.

‘Please make sure to strengthen your password, enable 2FA (two-factor authentication) and have a WIFI password. Or if you’re going to be a mother or thinking of buying a WIFI screen, think again!’ wrote the woman.

According to essential baby equipmentvirtually any baby monitor can be hacked, but the type of monitor used can determine how difficult or easy it is to do so.

For example, a Wi-Fi baby monitor without a password will be much easier to hack into compared to one with a strong password and two-factor authentication.

The woman then pleaded for help, saying: ‘I feel so anxious and can hardly get any sleep thinking about it. How can I overcome it?’

Other parts of the Facebook community offered their support to the stressed mother.

‘Omg that’s my biggest fear. That’s why (maybe I’m paranoid) I don’t have the camera facing the baby – it’s under the cot and I just keep the noise on like the old days,’ one woman commented.

Important Baby Gear states that screens will be less at risk if parents ensure their Wi-Fi network is secure and to ‘limit the broadcast of the video feed outside your own private network’ as much as possible.