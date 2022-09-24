Mum of two reveals how she started a multimillion-dollar skincare business

Evette Hess spent her twenties cutting her hair to hide her bad skin – using a large blocky forehead to hide acne that would spread across her forehead

Evette Hess spent her twenties cutting her hair to hide her bad skin – using a large blocky forehead to hide acne scattered across her forehead.

Now, at 36, she owns Esmi, a multi-million dollar skin and hair care company that focuses on getting to the root of problem skin.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the Gold Coast mum-of-two explained how she launched her first brand Poni, which she later incorporated into Esmi, to help repair women’s complexions.

It all started in 2015 with a foundation that contained skin care and provided good coverage without clogging pores and causing more problems.

Now the enterprising mother has developed a hair range – which works according to the same principles that skin care is now known for – and solves the problem at the root rather than just masking the symptoms.

“I really believe in being kind to our skin, when you have an angry, inflamed person, you don’t solve the problem by throwing acid at them, the same should be true for our skin,” she said.

‘I wanted to make something that didn’t dry out the skin in the process of cleaning it up.’

The busy mother gambled everything she had to build her business – but it worked, and she is now busy filling hundreds of orders per month.

Evette spent many years as a beautician specializing in skin health and knew she had to come up with a product that could help women with skin problems

Esmi products contain vitamins, minerals and probiotics to help restore the balance of the skin.

Evette was on maternity leave when she started the company – her daughter was six months old and has grown up next to the beauty brand.

“I had worked in the beauty industry for years in a specialist skin clinic and my clients would always come in complaining about makeup clogging their skin,” she said.

‘They would come in and we would get on top of their skin problems, but then they would be caught in the cycle when they went home.

‘And I couldn’t blame them, anyone would do the same, bad skin can have a huge impact on our confidence so it’s natural to want to cover it up.’

Evette and her husband had put money down on a block of land and were going to build their dream home when ‘the deal just didn’t fall through’.

So instead of pouring the money into another home, Evette decided to support her dreams and use it to start her business.

“I worked on formulas and the business in general for 18 months before we had any sales,” she said.

‘There were definitely times when I wondered if I had done the right thing.’

“I worked on formulas and the business in general for 18 months before we had any sales,” she said

Evette’s daughter was six months old when she decided to start her first company Poni, which has evolved into Esmi – the youngster has grown up ‘at work’

Evette worked as a contractor in a clinic by day and built her empire by night.

Seven years later and she has the number one selling serum at Sephora and a loyal fan base eager to grab the latest products at every launch.

She says her foray into hair care seemed like a natural progression from skin care.

‘Hair and skin are made of the same stuff. So we decided to create a series that focused on scalp health, which leads to healthy hair.’

But the 36-year-old is far from finished; her team is working on a range of hair treatments and oils which will compliment the shampoos and conditioners and mirror the products available in the skin range.

Her team now consists of 40 full-time employees and around 40 contractors and is ‘solid’, meaning she can better establish boundaries between work and life.

The business has gone from strength to strength and now boasts the number one selling serum at Sophora

They have recently launched a hair care range – which uses the same principles as the skin care products – that tackles the cause not the symptoms

“I haven’t quite figured out the balance yet,” she said.

‘But I know when I need more family time that my team has got it.’

Evette’s daughter loves coming to work with her, which she says is a blessing because she is often with her in the warehouse and office.

Her husband worked in the company for the first four years ‘for free’ and then continued in a paid position for a few more years.

However, as the business has grown, he has been able to leave Evette’s team to pick up some of ‘his jobs’ and now works at a venture capital fund.

‘I couldn’t have built Esmi without him, we are opposites in many ways, which helps us balance, Evette said.

‘I am creative and he is analytical and logical; so I come up with the crazy ideas and then we go through them together to see what works,’ she said.

All Esmi products are made and packaged on the Gold Coast – just minutes from where Evette and her family live.