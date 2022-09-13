Mum-of-two Lauren McLeod reveals why she still breastfeeds her five-year-old son

<!–

An Australian mother of two has shared why she continues to breastfeed her five-year-old son beyond what is considered the ‘normal’ length of time.

Lauren McLeodfrom Perth, is open and honest about her parenting decisions on Instagram, hoping to inspire and reduce the stigma surrounding breastfeeding.

But the 29-year-old doula – a person who provides support during labor – has been labeled ‘sick’ and an ‘abuser’ for breastfeeding her son Bowie

“I’ve been fortunate to have had a relatively smooth breastfeeding journey with minimal hassles along the way, and the benefits outweigh any tough times we may encounter,” Lauren said.

“My children and I have a beautiful bond, and I am so grateful that I can support their growing bodies and brains with my breast milk, providing them with the comfort and security they feel while breastfeeding.

“I’m sure we would have had just as strong a bond if we hadn’t breastfed, but this is exactly what works for us.”

She also shares photos on Instagram of herself feeding Bowie, five, and daughter Tigerlily, two, saying she has “no time” for hate.

On Instagram, Lauren outlined that as her kids get older, she’s “set boundaries along the way” and Bowie now only breastfeeds at bedtime.

She said the children find comfort in breastfeeding and it also “soothees them to sleep faster”, calms them when they are upset, provides pain relief and supports their immune system.

Despite the nasty comments, Lauren turns her head to those who criticize her.

“I just don’t read the comments on social media posts that aren’t mine, so I don’t see most of the nasty things being said about me,” she told FEMAIL.

Lauren said that if someone is negative online, she just block that person and delete the comment.

“It’s not worth my time and energy to respond to someone who has already made up their mind about me and who takes the time to be mean,” she said.

“Ultimately, if someone disagrees with my choices, that’s fine, that’s their opinion.

She added that the positive impact on other parents who choose to breastfeed “outweighs the negativity.” And hundreds have praised Lauren for having the courage to share her story

“A lot of the negative opinions people have about breastfeeding are often based on cultural bias and lack of education on the subject, which is part of the reason I’m sharing my story – to help people understand that breastfeeding is biologically normal naturally.” is.’

She added that the positive impact on other parents who choose to breastfeed “outweighs the negativity.”

And hundreds have praised Lauren for having the courage to share her story.