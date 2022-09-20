Mum-of-two is shocked when an ‘artisanal cafe’ serves her toddler vegan ‘Vegemite on toast’

<!–

A mum-of-two has shared her dismay to discover that plain Vegemite toast she ordered for her young daughter was actually something else entirely.

Grace Jennings-Edquist, who lives in Sydney, took to Twitter on September 18 with a photo of the ‘toast’ and offending spread, which was much lighter in color than typical Vegemite.

She had ordered the breakfast dish for her young daughter, but immediately regretted it when she realized what it was.

‘This artisan cafe culture has gone TOO FAR. Ordered Vegemite for my toddlers toast today. The daughter said it tasted ‘yucky’ and like nuts,” she explained.

‘It turns out that the cafe only makes ‘homemade Vegemite’ which is a vegan concoction involving sesame and soy.

“Thankfully my baby is not allergic. Hardly no!’

While Mrs. Jennings-Edquist had a hard time reconciling that she had bought a spread that wasn’t actually Vegemite, the inclusion of allergy-prone substances was more concerning.

Her supporters were quick to suggest that this would pose a problem for many parents.

“At least they shouldn’t call it Vegemite. Once a cafe offered a “chocolate milkshake” on the menu, which had actually been flavored with a vegan peanut brownie instead of chocolate syrup. My son had an anaphylactic reaction to it,’ one woman replied.

Her supporters were quick to suggest this would pose a problem for many parents (stock image)

‘Looks like mold on bread, ewww. They should also say what it is up front because, as you pointed out, there is a little (big, big, horrible) thing called “allergies,” said another.

A third pointed out that Vegemite is already vegan, so there’s no real need to make your own recipe if that’s your biggest concern.

‘What makes Vegemite not vegan? Salt. Yeast residue. Malt extract. Surely those ingredients get a green cross?’ Said another.