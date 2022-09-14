Mum-of-three who has driven some of the fastest and priciest supercars reveals how she got the job

A glamorous mother of three who has driven some of the world’s fastest and most expensive supercars has revealed how she got started on the unique track – and hopes more women will follow in her footsteps.

As a child, Rachel Reid, from the Gold Coast, helped her two older brothers work on their vehicles because her little fingers could get into hard-to-reach places.

In her twenties, she got into go-kart racing and Formula 440, became a Miss Indy supercar finalist and stood alongside industry legends.

Today, the 40-year-old sits on the advisory board for Lamborghini and has raised $51,580 this year for charity partner LIVIN through her annual exclusive event, The Sunset Run.

Rachel told FEMAIL that she took a break from the industry when she became a mother, only to fall back into the fold a few years ago.

Supercar mom Rachel Reid (pictured center) reviews luxury cars for a living. Her interest in vehicles was sparked at an early age as she would work on cars with her two older brothers

Surprisingly, despite her passion for cars, Rachel only has one – a Porsche Cayenne, an HSL support car, because it’s perfect for her family of five.

She has driven a wide variety of luxury supercars that many want to own, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Maserati.

The most expensive car Rachel has ever driven is the Ferrari SF90, which sells for about $1.3 million.

“Doing what I do every day is a highlight, but if I had to pick just one, it was a lifelong dream to be sent by Michelin to the 2019 Sepang F1 circuit in Malaysia to drive in Formula 4,” he said. Rachel told FEMAIL.

Rachel is also the proud founder of Her Supercar Life, an online platform, and The Sunset Run, an annual exclusive event that raises money for charity.

This year, The Sunset Run has raised a total of $51,580 after an exclusive group paid to enjoy a day of boating and dining.

Rachel started Her Supercar Life in 2018 after her husband ran into Australian journalist and car influencer Supercar Blondie.

“He turned to me and said, ‘You can drive and know a lot more about cars – why don’t you do something like that?” So really thanks to Supercar Blondie,’ she said.

“I think she’s done a fantastic job building a global brand and I’ve reached out to her a few times and even challenged her to a race day.”

But Rachel pointed out how Alex Hirschi (Supercar Blondie) is a journalist testing never-before-seen cars in Dubai, while being a driver passionate about involving women in the automotive sector.

“Most cars value more than ownership, so they can be a smart investment if you know what to look for. And why should the boys have all the fun!’ she said.

Of the hundreds of cars she has had the opportunity to test, Rachel has listed her favorites on a list of three: the Ferrari F8, Lamborghini Hurracan EVO and Porsche 911 (992) GTS.

Of the hundreds of cars she has had the opportunity to test, Rachel has listed her favorites on a list of three.

She noted the Ferrari F8 as a standout car that has a ‘feminine’ styling over previous models.

“It just looks great on the road and has a nice mix of the older and new Ferrari design in one,” she said.

Another of her favorites is the Lamborghini Hurracan EVO, which costs $384,187 AUD and can reach speeds of over 300 miles.

Rachel also said she enjoyed driving the Porsche 911 (992) GTS because of “the sound, the presence and the usability.”

“It’s a perfect mix of a sporty track-oriented car and a four-seat daily driver,” she said.