Mum-of-three, 24, faces VERY unusual criticism after sharing a gender reveal video

A young mother faced unusual criticism after she shared the gender reveal of her third child online with many of her followers who proclaimed her appearance in the sweet footage.

Madison Mullins, who lives in Canon, Texas, uploaded a gender reveal to TikTok on July 17 that has been viewed a whopping 16 million times.

Together with her husband, the 24-year-old opened a wardrobe in the middle of a field to reveal an array of blue baby clothes, indicating that their third child will be a boy.

But instead of congratulating the happy couple in the comments, some of her fans pointed out how “young” she looked — too young, they claimed, to be a mother.

Some comments pointed out that she “looks nine years old” or that her baby’s father “looks like her father,” despite being only two years older than her.

“People think I’m crazy because I get mad at the comments calling me young, but this is exactly why I get mad,” she said.

“That’s completely unnecessary and just as irrelevant as the person who commented on it.”

Madison and her husband already have two daughters together, ages two and nine months.

She explained on TikTok that her mother-in-law received an email with the gender in it before making the huge closet full of blue baby gear that they could open.

But unfortunately the moment was overshadowed by the nasty comments.

“It takes about as long to open my profile after watching my gender reveal video to find out how old I am,” Madison said.

“I’m 24 and my husband is 26. Thanks for your kind criticism, but you’re all wrong.”