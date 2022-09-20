Mum-of-six shares the four ‘weird’ rules she has for her children

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mum-of-six has been slammed online after revealing the four ‘weird’ rules she has put in place for her family.

And she’s the first to admit that some of the rules seem a bit strict: ‘Being a parent is weird, I never thought I’d have a no-singing rule.’

Sharon has laid down the law when it comes to ‘singing at the table’, saying it’s ‘really annoying’ to be interrupted by someone breaking into song over dinner.

A mum-of-six has been slammed online after revealing the four ‘strange’ rules she has in place for her family

In a viral TikTok video, the mother revealed that she makes her children take ‘two years’ of piano lessons, doesn’t let them see friends on a Sunday and has banned homework.

She ends the video by suggesting that people should simply ‘do what works for their families and embrace it’.

There was no shortage of questions directed at the mother, who worked hard to answer quickly.

‘How do you get rid of the no homework rule,’ asked one woman.

‘You can tell the teacher and the school at the beginning of the year that your child will not get the homework sent home. Most states have that law in place, one woman said.

“If homework is a common thing for their teacher to give out, I email them and tell them we’re not going to do that,” Sharon added.

Others asked about the ‘no singing rule’.

“We had the rule when I was a kid and I didn’t understand it until I had kids,” she said.

Sunday is family day, she explained, they eat a big brunch and do something fun together

But it is not as ‘rare a rule’ as some thought.

“No singing at the table was always a rule when I was a kid, hahaha, that’s good,” said one woman.

What are Sharon’s four rules? 1 – Children cannot see their friends on a Sunday 2 – No homework before secondary education 3 – No singing at the table 4 – Must have two years of piano lessons

‘My dad had a no singing rule when we were younger.’ added another.

“We don’t sing at the dinner table in Europe, it’s called respect,” said one woman.

Sharon also responded to direct criticism of the rules.

“I will always find it strange to force children to learn something even if they have no interest in it,” one woman wrote.

To which Sharon replied: ‘It’s like maths or reading. It’s a life skill that will serve them one way or another down the line.’

‘Music is great! Knowing notes, beats, tones, patterns, rhythms, and it triggers another part of your brain!’

She said piano lessons are more affordable and since the family has a piano, they are more accessible, which is why her children can’t choose an instrument.

“I find number one (no friends on a Sunday) shocking,” said one woman.

But Sharon stood by it.

‘It’s family day! We eat a huge brunch and do something epic as a family.’

While others agreed with some of the rules.

“I think these are really good rules all together,” added another supporter.

But some people said they were ‘grateful their mum’ felt the rules ‘too much’.

“I don’t agree with any of this, but it’s your family,” one woman said.