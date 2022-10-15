Mum Meghan Kiely opens up about how sore neck led to her diagnosis of 19 chronic illnesses

A young mother-of-two has opened up about how a sore neck led to a diagnosis of 19 rare and chronic health conditions that left her bedridden most of the day.

Meaghan Kiely, 38, from Bunbury in Western Australia, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after a routine visit to a physiotherapist to strengthen her neck muscles following a skiing injury in 2009.

The appointment, which was in January last year, ended badly, with Meaghan suffering a bulging disc in her neck while doing the prescribed exercises.

Over the next six months, she had severe migraines, which forced her to quit her job as a behavioral therapist for children with autism.

Her speech was quickly affected, her brain was foggy, and she lost consciousness if she tilted her head back.

Meghan Kiely with her husband before the family were forced to move across the country for medical attention after discovering she was suffering from multiple debilitating health conditions

Meaghan Kiely, from Bunbury, about two hours south of Perth, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after suffering a bulging disc in her neck in January 2021 during a routine physio appointment.

Ddoctors discovered that Meaghan had the genetic disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) – which affects the skin, joints and blood vessels, and worsened during her visits to the physical therapist.

Meaghan was then told her brain had herniated and she developed Chiari malformation – a condition where part of the brain pushes through the opening at the base of the skull.

Meaghan began suffering the first of many seizures last August and now has a team of eight specialists working around the clock to help her manage her many health problems.

In another blow, tumors were recently found on Meaghan’s brain and spine, with the young mother now having to move to Sydney to receive treatment.

“Every day is different, my husband and I basically have to manage each day based on what symptoms flare up and what symptoms are most present,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘A good day for me is if I manage to get out of bed for an hour or two, and even then I can take a few days to recover.’

The young mother and her husband (pictured with their children) have both had to stop work to cope with the strain of her various chronic illnesses

Ms Kiely has been sharing regular updates about her illnesses to her social media pages

After her first seizure last August, Meaghan spent a week in a coma in intensive care.

When she finally woke up, she was temporarily paralyzed on the right side of her body and had to learn to walk again.

One of Meaghan’s many illnesses is a chronic inflammatory disease of her esophagus.

This means her stomach doesn’t empty properly and her throat ‘thinks it’s having an allergic reaction’ to anything she tries to eat or drink.

She now has a tube in her nose that helps her get the nutrients she is unable to through eating.

“It’s a struggle, it’s hard for me to see Meg constantly in pain,” said her husband Selwyn Titus, who lost his job after taking time off to care for his wife.

‘She is the bravest person I have ever seen in my life. I just feel helpless because I’m a strong person and I can’t do anything to help her… I would take the pain away if I could’.

The family were living in Western Australia when they were informed by rural medical staff that they did not have the facilities to treat Meaghan, so the family packed up and moved to Melbourne.

A travel lover, Ms Kiely and her family have traveled across Australia on numerous adventures – before her illness left her bedridden most days

Her health struggles have been tough on her two young sons, aged four and seven, who Meaghan says have ‘caught’ the gravity of her challenges.

“My condition means sometimes I can’t walk properly, Selwyn basically has to lift me up and support me and my four-year-old is constantly checking on me and asking if I need help walking today,” she said .

‘I am so incredibly proud to see how compassionate they are, but I am so sad that they have had to learn that lesson so young and in the way that they have.

‘It affects them emotionally. They’re really trying to hold it in to be strong.’

Mrs Kiely has been diagnosed with 19 chronic health conditions – and recently spent a week in a coma in intensive care

Meaghan has been giving regular updates about her Instagram side, and in an emotional video opened up about the mental strain of living with chronic pain.

“I mourn the life I used to have because I’ve realized I’m not going to get it back, it’s never going to come back,” she said.

‘I’m constantly hurt, what kind of life is this? I take the impact this has on my family, on my husband, on me, on my future, on my goals.’

In another post, she described the difficulty of wanting to be there for her sons.

‘Every day I get up, I do my best to pull myself together, not for anyone but myself and my children. I may look normal but it takes everything I have just to get ready most days.’

The mother said something that stuck out was when her son was asked in his kindergarten class to draw a picture of what his parents did during the day.

‘He pulled me into bed. It broke my heart, she said.

‘It is for my children that I fight to become stronger, healthier and find answers to why my body is failing me.’

Not only does Meaghan now need cervical spinal fusion surgery to stabilize her neck, she also needs brain surgery to decompress the pressure in her skull.

‘My neck constantly jerks in half when I move it. The surgery on my spine is to stabilize it because the risk is that if I have a bad seizure I could paralyze myself,” she said.

Ms Kiely (pictured with her children) has been providing regular updates on her Instagram page and in an emotional video she opened up about the mental toll of living with chronic pain

Her family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the many medical procedures she needs

The recent diagnosis of the tumors in her brain and spine will also need treatment.

The family are yet to know if the tumors are cancerous but are flying to Sydney to meet with specialists.

With both parents out of work, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help them cover the cost of Meaghan’s constant doctor visits.

The mother hopes she can help remove the stigma around chronic diseases.

“Chronic illness is so hard and isolating and you feel alone so often,” she said.

‘You feel like you’re constantly fighting because you feel like people don’t believe you, but I want chronically ill people to know that what you’re going through is real and it looks different for everyone.

“Don’t compare your experience to someone else’s and think it’s less valid.”

Despite the horror of the past year and more hardships on the horizon, Meaghan is determined to keep fighting.

There’s no indication yet of what her recovery might look like, but she hopes her upcoming surgeries will take some of the pain away.

“When the hits keep coming… I’m going to keep getting back up,” she said.