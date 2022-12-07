Mum makes healthy fairy bread using vegetables and coconut

<!–

An Australian mom has been scolded on TikTok for making a ‘healthy’ version of fairy bread.

Fatimah, from Sydney, attended a party this weekend and didn’t allow her daughter to enjoy the classic Aussie snack.

After coming up with a “healthier” alternative, she shared the recipe and was savagely toasted by thousands.

She shocked the internet by swapping sprinkles for shredded cabbage, carrots, and coconut.

In the clip, Fatimah grated the vegetables to extract the juices in separate bowls, then poured it over the grated coconut with a spoon. The colored coconut was then air dried and combined to look like chocolate sprinkles and spread over the sliced ​​bread

In the clip, Fatimah grated the vegetables to extract the juices in separate bowls, then poured it over the grated coconut with a spoon.

The colored shredded coconut was then air dried and combined to look like sprinkles and spread over the sliced ​​bread.

‘At a party on the weekend and to some things you just have to say no. If your kids like colorful food, they’ll love healthy fairytale bread,” Fatimah writes video.

Within 48 hours, the video was viewed more than 4.4 million times and received more than 16,000 comments.

Thousands were outraged and uncomfortable about the “disgusting” recipe.

“Honey, just give that kid the fairy bread,” one wrote, another said, “That’s not fairy bread, that’s disappointed confetti butter with a side of toast.”

A third added: ‘Fairy bread is like the staple of an Aussie children’s party, it doesn’t come around very often so let them have it. once in a while sugar will be fine.’

“For goodness sake just give her the fairy bread,” another wrote.

One young woman said she would “run away from home” if her mother let her, and another joked that they would “call 000.”

‘It’s a party!!! Let them enjoy it, it’s not everyday food – so pathetic,” added another.