Thursday, December 8, 2022
Australia

Mum makes healthy fairy bread using vegetables and coconut

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The Sydney mother attended a party this weekend and did not let her daughter eat fairy bread

Mum is berated by thousands of Aussies for sending daughter to a party with a ‘healthy’ version of fairy bread: ‘Sometimes you have to say no’

  • A Sydney mom has shocked the internet after she made ‘healthy’ fairy bread
  • Fatimah wouldn’t let her daughter eat fairy bread at a party
  • On TikTok, she decided to share her “healthier” alternative
  • Thousands were amazed at the strange ingredients used to resemble sprinkles

By Carina Stathis for Daily Mail Australia

published: 00:13, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 00:22, Dec 8, 2022

An Australian mom has been scolded on TikTok for making a ‘healthy’ version of fairy bread.

Fatimah, from Sydney, attended a party this weekend and didn’t allow her daughter to enjoy the classic Aussie snack.

After coming up with a “healthier” alternative, she shared the recipe and was savagely toasted by thousands.

She shocked the internet by swapping sprinkles for shredded cabbage, carrots, and coconut.

Scroll down for video

The Sydney mother attended a party this weekend and did not let her daughter eat fairy bread

On TikTok, Fatimah shared her 'healthier' alternative with shredded cabbage, carrots and coconut - and disgusted thousands

On TikTok, Fatimah shared her 'healthier' alternative with shredded cabbage, carrots and coconut - and disgusted thousands

The Sydney mother attended a party this weekend and did not let her daughter eat fairy bread. On TikTok, Fatimah shared her ‘healthier’ alternative with shredded cabbage, carrots and coconut – and disgusted thousands

In the clip, Fatimah grated the vegetables to extract the juices in separate bowls, then poured it over the grated coconut with a spoon

In the clip, Fatimah grated the vegetables to extract the juices in separate bowls, then poured it over the grated coconut with a spoon

The colored shredded coconut was then air dried and combined to look like sprinkles and spread over the sliced ​​bread

The colored shredded coconut was then air dried and combined to look like sprinkles and spread over the sliced ​​bread

In the clip, Fatimah grated the vegetables to extract the juices in separate bowls, then poured it over the grated coconut with a spoon. The colored coconut was then air dried and combined to look like chocolate sprinkles and spread over the sliced ​​bread (right)

In the clip, Fatimah grated the vegetables to extract the juices in separate bowls, then poured it over the grated coconut with a spoon.

The colored shredded coconut was then air dried and combined to look like sprinkles and spread over the sliced ​​bread.

‘At a party on the weekend and to some things you just have to say no. If your kids like colorful food, they’ll love healthy fairytale bread,” Fatimah writes video.

@fatimahomran

At a party on the weekend and to some things you just have to say no…. If your kids like colorful food, they will love Healthy Fairy Bread 🎉 Would you give this a try? d#dessertpartyppartyfoodffairybreadhealthy #fyp

♬ original sound – Fatimah Omran

Within 48 hours, the video was viewed more than 4.4 million times and received more than 16,000 comments.

Thousands were outraged and uncomfortable about the “disgusting” recipe.

“Honey, just give that kid the fairy bread,” one wrote, another said, “That’s not fairy bread, that’s disappointed confetti butter with a side of toast.”

A third added: ‘Fairy bread is like the staple of an Aussie children’s party, it doesn’t come around very often so let them have it. once in a while sugar will be fine.’

“For goodness sake just give her the fairy bread,” another wrote.

One young woman said she would “run away from home” if her mother let her, and another joked that they would “call 000.”

‘It’s a party!!! Let them enjoy it, it’s not everyday food – so pathetic,” added another.

