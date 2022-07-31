Mum makes a Coca Cola bottle out of Woolworths chocolate mudcakes for son’s birthday

An image of what appears to be a Coca Cola bottle is instead a dessert made from Woolworths chocolate mud cookies.

Australian mom Becky made the cake for her son’s birthday and the replica looked nearly identical to the original that her daughter barely noticed it was edible.

She shared images to a popular Facebook group, writing, “It must have been good because it took my daughter a few minutes to find the ‘cake’ in the fridge.”

To make the dessert, Becky used three Woolworths cakes (pictured) and removed the top layer of frosting, then made her own buttercream to replicate the soda foam.

“I put two layers of melted chocolate on the inside and then the cake and buttercream on the inside,” she said.

To get the perfect shape, she cut a plastic Coke bottle in half and used it the same way as a cookie cutter.

“Cut off the plastic bottle (carefully), add some more buttercream and melted chocolate, and stick the label and cap on,” she said.

The unique creation quickly caught the attention of other parents online who called the idea “impressive” and “amazing.”

“So creative and I love how you included the different steps of making the cake – well done,” one wrote in the comments.

‘That’s very cool. Think my husband’s birthday cake just got arranged!’ added another.

Earlier this year, a woman surprised her mother-in-law on her birthday by making a KFC-inspired cake — and the end result looks incredibly realistic.

South Australia’s Teagan created a classic KFC snack box birthday cake with two $5 Coles cakes.

Last year she made fries with chips and gravy for her KFC-loving mother-in-law, but this year decided to take her skills to the next level by recreating her favorite takeaway cake form.

“This year I wasn’t sure how I would top it, but she says it worked out lol! This is my attempt at the KFC cake hack,” Teagan wrote online.

To make the chips and fried chicken, she simply used a $4.80 vanilla mud cake from Coles and placed a $5.50 jam and cream sponge cake from Coles underneath.

After Tegan cut the cake to look like chicken pieces, she covered them with Betty Crocker white icing and added a cornflake crumb for a realistic touch.

She also created a pot of the classic KFC mashed potatoes and gravy with whipped cream and a generous drizzle of caramel sauce.

“She and everyone else loved it,” Teagan wrote on the Facebook post, and her impressive creation is just one of many.

The KFC pie trend has completely swept across the nation as countless home cooks have also shared images of their own versions.