Mum living in rural Australian town is forced to defend her 'controversial' parenting rules

An Australian mother has been forced to defend her unusual parenting rules after she banned prams, high chairs, day care and even shoes.

Alex Tucker, 25, has introduced several ‘controversial’ parenting rules to her toddlers, Berkley, two, and Freya, one, to suit their rural setting on the Hawkesbury River in New South Wales.

Toddlers don’t use high chairs or strollers, but instead participate in five-mile hikes, and she doesn’t enforce any structured play or sign up for weekly commitments like a playgroup.

Her kids don’t go to daycare, and Alex chooses to either take them to work on the boat with her and her boyfriend Paul, or they simply don’t go to work.

The country mother refuses to teach her children to swim, despite living on the waterfront, and the children don’t even wear shoes, walking freely and barefoot instead.

After sharing her rules online, Alex received plenty of criticism from other parents, with one commenting that social services should be called.

But then she defended her rules.

She said shoes distort the shape of the feet and prams and high chairs are not essential to their lifestyle.

Defending her choice not to give them swimming lessons, she said they would encourage her water-fearful children to enter dangerous waters to swim.

‘I’m not bothered by people who don’t agree with my “controversial” rules. Mothers are criticized no matter what they do, and especially online,’ said Alex, who works in the fishing industry.

‘That’s why it’s important to share the “controversial” things. I’m opening the conversation for everyone to start thinking outside the box before directly criticizing someone’s parenting when they don’t know how different a person’s lifestyle can be.

‘I do not preach my ways and this is not a “how to” manual. This is what works for our family.’

Alex’s children roam barefoot on the beach, on the pavement and even on their family walks, but the mother insists that it is better for her children to go without shoes.

“It kind of shocked me that it was a big issue for a lot of people,” she said.

‘In Australia it’s quite normal not to wear shoes unless you’re in the shops or school or working.

“Even when you’re from a coastal town like us, it’s not common to wear shoes in stores, and when you work on boats, it’s also common not to wear shoes. .

‘A big factor in that is muscle and joint development. It’s no secret that shoes change posture and foot shape, so I know why it distorts their natural development when shoes just aren’t necessary most of the time.

‘Shoes serve purposes, like if the ground is too hot or too cold, or if snakes and wildlife are a valid threat, or if something hurts to walk on.

‘For the most part, they’re just not things we deal with in our daily lives, so the kids don’t wear shoes.

‘When you don’t have shoes on, your feet often get hard. You learn to walk on rough surfaces, and being a small coastal Aussie, it’s just our way of life.’

Alex’s boyfriend Paul owns a fishing business and Alex, who has experience working as a fisherman and commercial captain, often helps out on the boat when he needs extra crew members.

The couple usually take their children to work with Paul having them alone if Alex needs to help on another boat.

If the weather conditions are too bad for the kids to take Paul on the boat and Alex is busy, the father will miss his entire day of work instead of sending their kids to day care.

“We’re a rural primary production family – I’m a stay-at-home mom by necessity, like most farm moms,” Alex said.

‘I am needed at home for more than childcare and housework – we are the people on the front line to feed the nation.

‘If it’s not a desirable day for them to come to work, one parent stays at home, that’s life in the country.’

Despite living on the waterfront, Alex has decided not to teach her children to swim – another rule that many concerned parents have called dangerous.

Parents online were quick to point out that knowing how to swim could save her children’s lives if they ended up in the water alone, but Alex has said there is a stark difference between water safety and swimming.

“Swimming lessons were hard to decide on, but I came to the conclusion that a young child probably couldn’t swim out of the river on their own,” she said.

‘In the river here, currents and submerged objects are a huge factor in drowning, and even if they have a healthy fear of the water, I wouldn’t encourage them to go into it by doing swimming lessons.

‘We play a lot by the river and when a toy falls in they freak out and come and ask me to get it.

‘If my eldest has a life jacket on, he will very hesitantly kneel down to get into a boat, but refuses to go any further. Honestly, I’d like to keep it that way until they’re old enough to understand how to swim out of a current.

‘I’m less worried about driving three hours to put my toddlers in swimming lessons so they can swim around a pool when in reality it’s not going to help our situation.

‘For now I want floating to be their ONLY instinct if they somehow fall in.

‘I don’t want them to think of swimming as something fun like people do, at least not at this age.’

Despite backlash from parents online, Alex doesn’t regret sharing her alternative parenting rules and hopes she’s opened up a conversation about country parenting.

“I don’t know if I would call them rules, it’s just how we do things right now because it works best for us, so I don’t regret sharing them at all,” she said.

‘I’m actually glad I got some comments like “oh I never thought about it like that, makes sense.” All toddlers are different, but as long as they are happy and healthy – they are where they need to be.’