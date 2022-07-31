Mum is stumped by a bizarre object found in rental property

A woman scratches her head after finding two house-shaped objects against a wall in her new rental home.

Seeking advice Ruth shared a series of photos with a popular Australian Facebook group – but others were just as confused.

‘I just moved into a new house. The previous owners were VERY organized (much more than me!) They had places and systems and nooks for everything,” she wrote.

“We can’t figure out what some of the stuff they’ve installed is for.”

Ruth sought advice and shared photos with a popular Australian Facebook group after scratching her head over two house-shaped objects taped to a wall in her new rental home (pictured). Many were quick to guess whether it was a broom and umbrella holder or dog leash holder, but both were incorrect

Ruth said the identical objects looked like “little plastic house-shaped” items placed on the side of the refrigerator wall.

In the comments, many were quick to guess whether the item was a broom and umbrella holder or dog leash holder, but both were incorrect.

After some research, another person said the products are key holders that once had two birds in the tiny houses.

Once the target was discovered, others asked why the previous tenants only took the bird key holders and not the entire wall unit.

Ruth added, “There are no birds among the keys they left behind.”

In the kitchen, she also stumbled upon a strange device that was under one of the cabinets.

Ruth described it as a “green flat thing with possibly some kind of knife or metal on one side.”

In the kitchen, Ruth also came across a strange device that was under one of the cabinets (pictured). She described it as a ‘green flat thing with possibly some kind of knife or metal on one side’

Unlike the key holder, many knew exactly what the object was and what it was for.

Others informed Ruth online that the product is a jar or can opener, and similar items can be purchased online these days.

‘Thank you!!! Now I just need to figure out how it works,” Ruth wrote.

Earlier this month, bargain hunters were stunned by a bizarre metal gadget that “resembles an old-fashioned torture device” spotted in a Sydney Op Shop.

Earlier this month, bargain hunters were stunned by a bizarre metal gadget that “resembles an old-fashioned torture device” spotted in a Sydney Op Shop. Amy, from Manly, posted a photo of the metal ornament on Facebook and asked if anyone knows what it is.

Shopper Amy, from Manly, posted a photo of the metal ornament on Facebook and asked if anyone knows what it is.

She showed a clip of a device – which has scissor-like handles – that moves and shows a jagged edge.

‘I saw this in the op-shop today and am trying to figure out what it’s for because it looks like a torture device hahaha. Everybody knows?’ she wrote to the Facebook group I love Op Shop.

Dozens of people responded quickly, suggesting it could be a cigar cutter, while others suggested it could be a riskier device, like a sex toy.

However, others correctly revealed that it was an egg slicer, which is used to chop off the tops of hard-boiled eggs.