Mum in court accused of severing boyfriend’s penis and stabbing mate in double murder

A mother of four accused of murdering two men, including her boyfriend, who was allegedly found with his penis severed, has appeared in court.

Jasmine Eveleigh is charged with the murder of her boyfriend Samir Esbeck, 59, and his friend Sarkis Abboud, 61, in an apartment in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Brunswick at 5:20 am on 5 May.

Mr Esbeck, 59, died at the scene with his penis reportedly removed, while Mr Abboud, 61, died of stab wounds on the way to hospital.

Mother of four Jasmine Eveleigh is charged with murdering her boyfriend Samir Esbeck, 59, and Sarkis Abboud, 61, in a Brunswick apartment in Melbourne at 5:20am on May 5

Police at the scene of the alleged double murder in Brunswick, inner-city Melbourne

The 44-year-old was found at a Carlton tram stop later that morning with a significant amount of blood on her.

At a hearing Monday morning, Mrs. Eveleigh’s attorney Andrew McKenna requested that a psychiatric report be prepared before her next hearing date.

Sarkis Abboud died on his way to hospital after being found with stab wounds. Image: 7 News

Samir Esbeck was in a relationship with Mrs Eveleigh at the time of his death and the couple lived together. Image: 7 News

It is alleged that Mrs Eveleigh lived with Mr Esbeck in the Brunswick apartments on the corner of Breese and Hope Streets.

During the short hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court, Mr McKenna requested that the case be adjourned until the mental health report was completed.

The case will return to court on September 19 for a binding listing.