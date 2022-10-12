Mum-of-four Mara cops criticism for her 'gentle' parenting techniques

<!–

A mum-of-four has shared the unique parenting strategies she uses which are considered ‘controversial’ by mainstream society.

Mara, who drives TikTok account ‘The Amazing Mara’ from her home in Texas, took to the platform to share her ‘gentle’ parenting techniques with her thousands of followers.

‘Things I do as a parent that others don’t agree with,’ she captioned the video, which has since been viewed by 2.1 million people.

She started by saying that she allows her children to drink coffee, before cutting to a video of her young son placing a Starbucks order.

Mara, who runs the TikTok account 'The Amazing Mara' from her home in Texas, took to the platform to share her 'gentle' parenting techniques with her thousands of followers (pictured: her son drinking coffee)

Mara also allows them to be barefoot in public, even in public bathrooms, to play with marbles, shower outside and does not force them to share their belongings with siblings.

“They can eat sand, play with marbles and I’ve allowed my daughter to shave her head,” she said.

Many of her loyal followers were quick to criticize her approach, labeling it ‘lazy parenting’.

“You’re right,” one person commented. “I don’t agree with some.”

Mara also allows them to be barefoot in public, even in public bathrooms, to play with marbles, shower outside and does not force them to share their belongings with siblings

‘Ok, I personally think it’s fine. I will never let my child in the future do this but it’s your way so I support,” said another.

“But a lot of them are safety concerns,” said a third.

One person said: ‘You obviously don’t have children and don’t know how children feel about each other. They will be ostracized in their peer group and it’s sad to see.’

In a supplementary video, Mara also admitted to co-sleeping with each of her children from birth and allowing them to ‘self-wean’ from breastfeeding.