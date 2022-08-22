Mum finds time capsule from December 1990 in her Sydney backyard with a range of nostalgic items

<!–

An Australian mother has discovered a time capsule from 32 years ago in her backyard containing an array of items, including a lotto ticket, newspaper clippings and even a condom.

The Sydney woman found a glass jar in her backyard containing a few random items, including a Virgin-branded condom, a lotto ticket, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figurine and a page from a newspaper printed in December 1990.

‘Time capsule unearthed in a backyard in Rozelle Sydney – he’s only 32 years old – but what an eclectic collection!’ she wrote in a post on the Facebook group Old Shops Australia.

The capsule also contained a business card for an Italian restaurant in Rozelle, Sydney, called La Bettola, a Westpac transaction record, a Twinings tea bag, a flyer for a “zen meditation yoga” studio, a band-aid, a stamp and matches and coins.

The post caught the attention of nostalgic members and generated hundreds of ‘likes’ and dozens of comments from people who were impressed by her find.

“It’s amazing how much the world has changed, even in just 32 years,” said one woman.

“Looks like he had a good date planned. $110 Italian for dinner, cup of tea and maybe some action afterwards. It seems that he was preparing for everything. Looks like it was anticlimactic, but…” another joked.

“Virgin condoms… Oxymoron,” a third laughed and a fourth replied, “I’m sure Twinings would still be a good drop of tea.”

Many wondered if fate was a winner, while others reminisced about the since-closed restaurant La Bettola and news reports from the newspaper.

“I hope they checked the lot before it was packed!” a user has replied.

“I remember going to that Italian restaurant and closing it around 2000-2005?” a second remembered.

“The Chelmsford issue I vividly remember the news reports,” said a third, referring to the front page of the newspaper about the controversial psychiatric hospital.