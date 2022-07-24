Mum finds lettuce for $2.99 at small supermarket not Coles Aldi Woolworths amid cost living crisis

A frugal mom shocked her fellow bargain hunters with a photo of $2.99 ​​iceberg lettuce after prices soared to $12 in recent months.

The mother said she saw the discounted lettuce at her favorite independent grocer – and was thrilled to be able to put it back on the menu.

In the woman’s photo, a huge pile of individually wrapped lettuce stood in the center of the store.

A frugal mom shocked her fellow bargain hunters with a photo of $2.99 ​​iceberg lettuce after prices soared to $12 for the vegetable in recent months

“Where is this, I’d travel for a decent lettuce, I recently bought one for $10 and I’m still thinking about it,” one woman wrote on the posts.

Others congratulated the mother from Wodonga on the NSW-Victoria border on her find.

“These are wonderful, happy days,” said one mother.

But others seemed less than impressed.

“I can never find good deals, the best I’ve had for lettuce lately is $5.99,” said one.

‘I find messages so difficult and frustrating… I try to support the locals in SA, but if they charge $12.99 kg for apples and everyone else sells them for $2.99 ​​kg??? I can’t afford that,” said another.

While others seemed too preoccupied with the store’s use of plastic bags to care about price.

“Why pack them all in single-use plastic, dirty,” complained one woman.

The humble lettuce quickly became the symbol of the rising cost of living and exploding inflation as it climbed to $12 each

Others joked that the bags were for protection so people couldn’t peel a few extra leaves from another lettuce.

“It’s true, they are so valuable these days that they need extra protection,” said one woman.

While the original poster said customers can choose to leave the bag in the store where it will be reused by the product department.

The cheap lettuce caught the attention of the group after months of skyrocketing prices for the vegetable.

The humble lettuce quickly became the symbol of the rising cost of living and exploding inflation as it climbed to $12 apiece.

The price hike impacted both supermarket inventory and the major fast food chains that soon started using cabbage, while other restaurants raised prices for anything that had iceberg lettuce in it or took it off the menu together.