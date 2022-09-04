Mum diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after doctors dismissed symptoms

Amanda Crossley, pictured in the centre, first complained of stomach pains when she was pregnant with her second child

A mother-of-two has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer months after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed.

Amanda Crossley, 32, from Queensland, has a strong family history of the disease. Her mother got it when she was 40, her aunt was diagnosed when she was 35 — and her grandmother had it too.

But when she went to the doctor complaining about the symptoms of the disease, and with a brief outline of her family history, she was sent home.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Amanda said her doctor had told her that the pain she felt above her belly button was probably her “abs separating” as she was 20 weeks pregnant with her second baby.

“I went home and tried to push through, but within weeks the pain radiated to my right side,” she said.

When she brought it up with the doctor, she was told not to worry.

Once her daughter was born, Amanda expected the pain to subside — as her doctor suggested.

Instead, it got worse.

“Then she gave me some stool softeners and said I was probably constipated,” Amanda said.

But the fabric softeners did not alleviate the discomfort at all.

“I went back every two weeks, I googled my symptoms and I even told her I checked every box for colon cancer,” she said.

Her doctor then had to take a week off – so Amanda stayed behind to explain her problems to yet another doctor.

The doctor also suggested the laxatives and ran tests that showed the mother’s iron levels were low.

“I wanted more answers, so I went back to my doctor a week later and demanded more tests,” she said.

She said her doctor finally sent her in for a stool sample, CT scan, and ultrasound.

“I was sure it was cancer when my doctor called the day after my CT scan and asked me to come right away,” she said.

“They were usually very difficult to get in. I will never forget the look [the doctor’s] their eyes told me I was right.’

Since her diagnosis, Amanda’s world has been turned upside down.

The 32-year-old had emergency surgery days later, where doctors removed a third of her bowels.

“It was keyhole surgery, but they had to make another incision because the mass of the tumor was too big to fit through the first hole,” she said.

Now Amanda is resting at home – trying to heal as soon as possible so she can start on the next steps – which may include chemotherapy.

Determined to beat the cancer, the mother refuses to call it stage four terminal illness.

“I have two little girls, I will beat this because I have no choice but to beat it,” she said.

Doctors have been careful to explain things to Amanda step by step.

“They explained that it spread to my liver and lymph nodes, but didn’t say much more. I don’t think they wanted to overload me,’ she said.

The skilled Googler has continued to seek out more information about the disease since diagnosis.

“Some people for survival — and they haven’t talked about the prognosis — but there’s that statistic out there,” she said.

Amanda told her sister to get a good check up after the disease was discovered because the cancer is so common in her family.

Symptoms of colon cancer: – Change in bowel habits with diarrhea, constipation or feeling of incomplete emptying – Thin or loose stools – Blood or mucus in the stool – Anal or rectal pain lump in the anus or rectum – Unexplained weight loss – Fatigue – Unexplained anemia – Abdominal pain, bloating and cramps Source: Cancer Council

“I’m terrified that one or both of my girls will face the same problem one day,” she said.

Amanda has met young people who have had cancer since she was diagnosed and wants doctors to stop calling it an ‘old man’s disease’.

“I really like my doctor as a whole and I think they do a good job. I wish they had listened to me and didn’t want anyone else to go through this,” she said.

Amanda regrets not pushing harder or demanding more tests when she first realized something was wrong.

She said she had suffered from digestive problems for “years,” including bloating and loose stools.

Blood tests also showed she had low iron levels, which went hand in hand with the fatigue and pain she was experiencing.