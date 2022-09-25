Mum diagnosed with cervical cancer at 34 shares how she’s been thrown into early menopause

Brooke Gold’s life was turned upside down when a shock bout of cervical cancer in February 2021 left her with a hole in her bladder, infertile and thrown into early menopause.

The 36-year-old mother had always been diligent about pap smears, but admitted she had delayed check-ups over the past five years due to a busy lifestyle and fear of the results due to a family history of cancer.

If she had postponed her check-up for another month, the doctors believe that she would most likely have died.

In November 2020, after experiencing spotting between her periods, a pap smear check led to the detection of a four centimeter growth on her cervix.

Since then, the young HR manager has been on an ’emotional and physical roller coaster’ during treatment and was left with horrific side effects, including a ‘hole’ in her bladder from radiotherapy.

In May 2021, Brooke was told the cancer had advanced to stage four and doctors tried to operate to save her fertility, but could not proceed because it had already spread to her lymph nodes.

‘My family and I were told they weren’t sure if they could save my life at this stage as it was advanced. They removed some lymph nodes and sewed me back up,” Brooke told FEMAIL.

She remained in the hospital for a few weeks and then began chemotherapy and radiation.

Unfortunately, she then had three weeks of internal radiation and as a result has lost her fertility and been left with ‘severe radiation damage’, including constant pelvic pain, discomfort and menopause.

“If I had gone earlier for my Pap smear, or if doctors told me when I had symptoms that I needed a pap smear, I could have avoided cancer and losing my fertility,” Brooke said.

‘I have a lot of radiation damage apart from just my ovaries ‘dying’ – I have severe burns inside my pelvis and a hole in my bladder from radiation.’

“Everywhere I turn my friends are having babies and Jones and I now need a surrogate to have ours,” she said.

There is one surgical option to try to reverse the damage caused by the radiation treatment, but it is incredibly risky.

“This option is not very reliable – there is only a 20 percent chance that it will work because it is such a complex operation because of the radiation damage and the likelihood that all body tissue will just collapse,” Brooke said.

‘I’ve had to have six weeks of hyperbaric oxygen every day to see if it helps the dead tissue to heal and although this helped some of the inflammation it didn’t close the hole or fix the damage – so a very risky operation is my only option.’

Brooke has told the doctors that she does not want to go ahead with the surgery for now as the risk is too high.

Brooke and her partner are now considering surrogacy, which she said will cost them $200,000 USD / $300,000 AUD. The huge bill includes the fee for the surrogacy agency to pay the surrogate and for all associated costs of the IVF process (Image: Brooke and Jones)

As for the surrogacy process itself, the couple only have two embryos from IVF, which were removed before Brooke’s initial surgery.

“I’m sad about (surrogacy) but happy that we have this kind of technology and option available,” she said.

‘It costs over $200,000 USD (close to $300,000 AUD) so it’s not cheap and the process is very very complex.’

The huge bill includes the fee for the surrogacy agency to pay the surrogate and for all associated costs of the IVF process.

The young mother is also dealing with early menopause – another result of the harmful radiation.

“The doctors said I ‘had the most human amount of radiation without it killing anyone,'” claims Brooke.

Now doctors have told Brooke she is ‘cured of cancer’ but will require a full body scan every three months for the next five years to ensure there is no recurrence.

But just because treatment is over doesn’t mean the battle is over.

‘I fight every day. They don’t tell you that when cancer treatments end, it’s not the end of the fight and in some ways,” she said.

‘The last 12 months since treatment ended have been as hard, if not harder, than the treatment itself.

‘I feel like I’m just now processing the fact that I had cancer and almost died. Another month and perhaps they would not have been able to save my life.’

Now Brooke is making it her mission to fight cancer and raise awareness on social media.

She has always maintained a fit and healthy lifestyle, eats well and often goes to the gym.

‘Being diagnosed was a complete shock and the days that followed were a blur; I was terrified and overwhelmed by what’s coming next, I just kept thinking ‘why me?’,” Brooke previously told FEMAIL.

The cancer itself is “scary” as it is usually asymptomatic – meaning someone can live with the disease but have no symptoms.

She is forever grateful to her family and Jones for supporting her throughout the ordeal.