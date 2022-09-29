Mum buys $14 chore chart to make sure her kids do their chores

The busy mom said she no longer needs to repeat herself

A clever mother has found the perfect way to ensure that her children do their daily chores without having to tell them herself.

Rachel from Sydney ordered a $13.95 chore list from Amazon, stuck it on the wall and replaced some of the tasks to better suit her two children.

Sharing the product to a popular Facebook group, the mother-of-two said she no longer has to repeat herself as the children can now simply see the chart as they go.

An Australian mother ordered a $13.95 chore chart from Amazon (pictured) to ensure her children complete their daily chores. The budget product has a checklist style with a side switch to indicate whether the task has been completed or not

‘These task charts…we put our own list inside and laminated. Kids have one each,’ Rachel wrote alongside the Facebook photo.

‘The best thing ever as I don’t have to repeat myself all day, just say check off your list! Thanks to those who recommended this!’

The budget product has a checklist style with a side switch to indicate whether the task has been completed or not.

For both children, tasks start with getting dressed for school, making their beds, putting away their pajamas and dirty clothes, and then eating breakfast.

Next, the list instructs the children to brush their teeth and hair and then pack their school bags.

After school, the children feed a pet each, after which one child sets the dinner table and the other cleans the dishwasher.

At the end of the night, both must put their toys away before bed.

Some of the tasks set by Rachel include making their beds in the morning and helping to wash up or set the table in the evening (stock image)

In the comments, other parents praised the idea for kids, while some adults said they need one for themselves.

‘It is fantastic! Need this in my life,’ one person wrote, adding: ‘I need this for my ADD brain.’

A third person asked if you could change the tasks on the list, and Rachel said, “Yes, you can replace the ones you’re doing.”