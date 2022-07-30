Mum builds a thriving business making school lunches for other parents 

A mom and a dietitian are on a mission to make the school morning rush easier for time-poor parents by providing kids with a healthy box lunch.

Cara Aprile, 35, from Brisbane, launched Lilly’s Little Lunchbox in September 2021 and the brand had hundreds of large orders in its early months alone.

The business idea came one day when Cara was preparing her daughter Lilly’s lunchbox for daycare, but it took seven years of planning to get the brand on track.

“Lilly’s Little Lunchbox came about because I’ve always had a passion for preparing healthy meals for my own daughter,” Cara told FEMAIL.

‘This in combination with being a dietitian and always working full-time is where the idea came from.’

Cara invested more than eight months of expenses into the business and quit her job last year to focus on the idea — and she hasn’t looked back since.

Mother Cara Aprile, 35, from Brisbane (pictured right with daughter) launched Lilly’s Little Lunchbox in September 2021 and the brand had hundreds of orders in its first months alone

The brand now offers a variety of prepackaged lunch boxes to supply to customers – with three-, four- and five-day packed lunches to choose from, along with sandwich packs and smoothies

The company strives to take the stress out of preparing daily lunches and delivers ready-to-eat nutritious meals for kids right to your door.

With a passion for supporting the health and well-being of others, it took a month to prepare the recipes using Lilly as a taste tester.

‘I regularly involve Lilly, after all she is our CIO – Chief Ideas Officer, as a sounding board and final check on the look, feel, taste and appeal of our meals,’ says Cara.

The brand now offers a variety of prepackaged lunch boxes to supply to customers – with three-, four- and five-day packed lunches to choose from.

As with adult meal delivery services — like Hello Fresh and Marley Spoon — Lilly’s Little Lunchbox takes the stress out of meal planning and preparation.

Prices range from $9.95 for a sandwich box complete with snacks to $72.50 for five days’ worth of lunches, and delivery is free on orders over $100, otherwise you’ll be charged $10.

The sandwich boxes are also considered the perfect option for picky eaters, while the grazing boxes are a delicious healthy snack option.

A range of ready-to-drink smoothies are also available.

Through trial and error, Cara was able to understand which food combinations work best and which fruits travel well.

Which lunch boxes are there and what does it cost? Sandwich box – contains a sandwich, rice crackers or pretzel sticks, cheese fruit and mini muffin – $9.95 Meadow Box – two options with different snacks such as fruit, cheese, hummus dip, rice crackers and raw vegetable sticks – $8.95 Five Day Meal Pack – $72.50 Four Day Meal Pack – $58 Three-Day Meal Pack – $43.50 Two Day Meal Pack – $29 Baked Goods – $10 Smoothie four-pack – $30 Delivery Fee – $10 for orders under $100

Feeling nervous but excited at first, Cara said she hoped to get 10 orders but was surprised when hundreds came in after launch.

“The first few months were so exciting, it was a thrill to see our first customers come through our website, browse through our menu and checkout,” said Cara.

“But more importantly, receiving the overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents who struggle to encourage variety in their children’s diets, the elderly and carers of children with sensory impairments has strengthened me where I am here.”

Since its launch, the brand has received more than 40,000 unique visitors to its website and has been described online as ‘a parent’s lifesaver’.

“Our menu is designed with the five main food groups in mind – fruits, vegetables, proteins, healthy fats, dairy and grains to help our customers achieve their daily nutrient intake,” said Cara.

‘All our meals are made fresh to order and are designed to be hassle free, just grab and go.’

Ten months after its launch, the brand now has the potential to reach a variety of demographics, not just school children.

Cara said: ‘We have found that ordinary adults and elderly living alone are seeking our services, along with people within the weight-loss community who are also seeking our services.’

Currently, the service is only available in Brisbane and 1248 postcodes from the Sunshine Coast to Byron Bay, with plans to expand to New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT.

Cara said home delivery is core to the business, but schools have a shared interest in providing the service to schools as well.

